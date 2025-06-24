Carli Lloyd Set for Another Debut After Her Brief Return to Soccer With Ex-USWNT Stars

“How is Carli Lloyd coping right now?” asked an X user three months ago, checking in on the USWNT icon. In the netizen’s defense, the two-time World Cup winner had gone AWOL for a while, staying inactive on social media and missing from her regular broadcasting appearances. In response, Lloyd replied, “I’m coping on my couch, loving time with our daughter, and enjoying life!” Fair enough to take some “me time,” but plenty of time has passed since, and after even making a brief soccer return alongside her former USWNT teammates, where is she now?

Well, we’re glad that you asked. Brace yourselves as Carli Lloyd is back in business. The former Gotham FC forward is finally gearing up to make her broadcasting return with FOX Sports as a studio analyst for the third consecutive summer. This move comes after two major international tournaments, the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup are set to begin in the coming month.

Interestingly, this would be the first time that Lloyd covers either of the events, marking it as sort of a debut. Ardent fans can see the former Manchester City star back on the TV screens from Wednesday, July 2, where she will be giving her insights across both tournaments that will be airing on FOX and FS1.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“With the UEFA Women’s EURO starting up and the U.S. off to a good start in the Gold Cup, I’m thrilled to be back with FOX Sports for what promises to be an incredible next few months of soccer,” said Lloyd, as compiled by Fox Sports. “I can’t wait to cover all the storylines across both tournaments and especially with the UEFA Women’s EURO, continuing to be a part of growing the women’s game on FOX with a really impressive schedule that puts the tournament and players center stage.”

AD

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Carli Lloyd

Notably, Carli Lloyd’s first stint with FOX Sports as a studio analyst came back in April 2022. She gradually became a key part of the broadcasting team during that same year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Her association with the American network continued the following year, as she provided extensive coverage of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, before returning to the studio once again in 2024 for coverage of the CONMEBOL Copa América.

Either way, it’s great to have Carli Lloyd back on our screens. Indeed, fans will surely be looking forward to hear out her sharp, constructive, commentary, game in and game out. The excitement is mutual for the two-time Olympic gold medalist, who has kept herself quite busy—in fact, just a few weeks ago, she was involved in yet another unique project!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carli Lloyd rejoins the broadcasting group as a millionaire!

The beginning of this month saw Carli Lloyd take part in The Soccer Tournament (TST). It is a global six-day 7v7 event that was held in Cary, North Carolina, from June 4 to June 9. Over 48 men’s and 16 women’s teams competed across 138 matches, with a $1 million prize awarded to the winners of both the men’s and women’s divisions.

Last year, Heather O’Reilly led the US Women’s TST team to victory. But this time around, the former midfielder decided to call on Lloyd, along with Ali Krieger, for the first time. Any guesses on how that debut went? Of course—it ended with a second-consecutive million-dollar triumph for the reigning champions and O’Reilly.

via Imago Credits: X/US Women’s TST

Then again, more than just competing for the prize money, it was an opportunity for Lloyd to reconnect with her former USWNT teammates and enjoy a prestigious return to the pitch—something she hadn’t done since October 2021, despite having spent 17 illustrious years doing it emphatically.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking of which, another major development saw the two-time FIFA Women’s Player of the Year get inducted into the 2025 National Soccer Hall of Fame. Ranked third on the USWNT’s all-time scoring list with 134 goals, Carli Lloyd is clearly living her best life—even after hanging up her boots!