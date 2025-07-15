Chelsea Star Throws Shocking Champions League Shade After Club World Cup Glory

“Keep The Blue Flag Flying High“—a motto that echoes throughout Stamford Bridge and one that Chelsea truly strives to live by. On Sunday night, the English giants gave us yet another glimpse of how seriously they take this little slogan, becoming champions of the world after defeating Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 to clinch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The headline, of course, tells a different story, as many see it as the Conference League winners toppling the Champions League winners. No wonder Levi Colwill couldn’t resist throwing some major shade at Europe’s biggest domestic tournament.

“A season that ends in the best possible way,” wrote the Southampton born defender on Instagram while holding the Club World Cup high above his head. Little does this indicate that this trophy really means a lot to him; in fact, so much so that he even regards this win more than a European trophy. “This is the biggest trophy I’ve ever won,” Colwill told reporters after the game.

Though one could give a benefit of doubt to the center-back who joined Chelsea a year after they secured their UCL title and is yet to taste that glory. Yet, he didn’t hesitated in giving the CWC the highest of recognition. “I think the Club World Cup will be bigger than the Champions League, and we were the first team to win it. In the future, I think this will be the biggest tournament in the world,” he added.

Bigger than the Champions League? The very trophy long regarded as the key metric to crown its winner the best club in the world? In Levi’s dictionary, well yes—and technically, even rightfully so, as the FIFA-organized tournament actually brings together the best clubs from around the globe, unlike the UCL, which only features European teams.

No wonder Colwill takes immense pride in winning a fully revamped edition of the Club World Cup as the first-ever team to do so, calling it a “huge” achievement. Additionally, the 23-year-old made it clear he isn’t just hyping up the win because his team claimed it; the joy of playing matches every four or five days, in front of massive crowds, against opponents you’ve barely faced before, is simply beyond comprehension.