Christen Press and Tobin Heath Reflect on Ex-Man United Teammate’s Shocking Retirement Call Before 2025 Euros

“I have taken the difficult decision to retire internationally.” Who would have thought we’d hear these words from Mary Earps—not only at the age of 32 but also just a month and a half before a major international tournament? Yet it happened, with the PSG veteran calling it the “right” decision, though one she didn’t take “lightly.” Weeks have passed since Earps’ surprising step down, but it seems her former Manchester United teammates, Christen Press and Tobin Heath, still aren’t over this development.

Despite having won the 2021 Euros with the Lionesses, Earps decided to call it quits just before Sarian Weigman and Co. were gearing up to defend their potential second title. A solid performance even in the 2023 World Cup, guiding the team to the final where they lost narrowly against Spain. And given how Mary had a “big main character energy” in both tournaments, “It was a huge shock” for both Press and Heath to hear the retirement news.

She did say that this is a decision that wasn’t made rashly. She had been thinking about this for over a year. We knew that the number one spot was going back and forth between her and Hannah Hampton and it was unclear who was going to be the number one goalkeeper going into the tournament but it seemed like Hannah won that spot or Serena chose Hannah and then quickly after knowing that this was kind of a decisive or the decision that was going to be made, we found out this news.

One of the quotes that she said which was interesting because I think this is what she’s giving out is she said it’s time for me to pass it on to the next generation now, which was like a very beautiful quote. But I think there were a lot of parts about this story that kind of got us into some really serious discussions.

