Christen Press Drops Shocking Retirement Announcement Amid Ongoing Angel City Controversy

Christen Press’ recent situation with Angel City FC has been characterized by a noticeable shift in her role on the pitch, a transition that has not been without its challenges. After an arduous 781-day recovery from a devastating ACL injury that required four surgeries, the 36-year-old forward remarkably returned to the field in July 2024. However, the 2025 season has seen her primarily in a substitute role.

This reduced playing time has sparked frustration among fans accustomed to seeing her as a focal point of the team’s attack. Even the soccer star acknowledged this, stating, “I know that there is frustration from the fans on me not playing as much, and me not being the same player that I was. I want to say I will never be the same player that I was, but I am absolutely on a journey to be a player that is extraordinary and joyful and scoring and smiling. I hope it can be a season, a journey that people relate to and are inspired by.”

However, today, Christen Press took to her Instagram, announcing her retirement to the fans, stating, “Thank you, football — for this beautiful life.” Her goodbye on social media was short, but it really captured the feelings she wanted to share with all the people who have been there for her over the years. Also, the Instagram post had two pictures—one of her younger self doing her best with a soccer ball, and the other featuring her, her father, and her older sister celebrating the SheBelieves Cup.

This decision wraps up an incredible career that kicked off in 2011, making her one of the most celebrated players in U.S. women’s soccer history. With 155 international caps and 64 goals for the USWNT, she ranks ninth all-time in scoring for her country. She played a key role in guiding the United States to two FIFA Women’s World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019.

Press’s path to soccer stardom kicked off in her hometown of Los Angeles, where she went to Chadwick School. From there, she went on to become Stanford University’s all-time leading scorer with an impressive 71 goals. She kicked off her professional career across different continents and leagues, starting with magicJack in the WPS, where she snagged the Rookie of the Year award. Once the league came to an end, she really stood out in Sweden’s Damallsvenskan. She eventually made her way back to the NWSL, playing for the Chicago Red Stars and Utah Royals, before heading overseas to join Manchester United.

Finally, she came back to Los Angeles as the very first player signed by Angel City FC. Press wraps up her career as a two-time World Cup champion, an Olympic medalist, and a pioneer who played a key role in shaping the future of women’s soccer as a founding member of Angel City FC. Just a few months back, she wrote a heartfelt note for her partner, who also stepped away from the sport.

Christen Press’ candid statement on Tobin Heath’s retirement

Tobin Heath shared the news of her retirement from professional soccer on July 10. At 37, this two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women’s World Cup champion said goodbye to the game for good, three years after her last match with OL Reign in 2022. So, on Instagram, Christen Press shared three really emotional photos: her and Tobin just lying on a field covered in gold and blue confetti, the kind that only shows up after a championship win. They’re all decked out in their USWNT kits, smiling and glowing, just soaking up the joy of the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But you know what really grabbed everyone’s attention? It was the caption of that social media post. “Tobin Heath knows about winning. She’s always won, And she learned it and taught it in the best locker room in the world. How laughing, dancing, yelling, crying and sharing contribute to greatness,” Press said.

Christen didn’t only think about the medals or goals. She gave us a glimpse into who Tobin really is, sharing, “And so, perhaps her greatest contribution was not a win at all. It was carrying the torch — a culture — in the pursuit of greatness for all to see and follow. She messages each player that gets her first USWNT cap. She advocates in the biggest rooms with the highest stakes for folks to invest in women’s sports.”

For the fans, it was a reminder that Heath was more than just another soccer player; she was someone who brought a lot of value to the game and helped change the sport in meaningful ways. And now with Press retiring, USWNT fans are definitely going to feel a big gap that’s going to take a while to fill.