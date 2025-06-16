Christen Press Gets Honest About Soccer Community While Opening Up on Her Relationship With Tobin Heath

Ever wondered what the most crucial thing in an athlete’s career is? Sure, hard work, dedication, and commitment are the core fundamentals for shaping the success they seek. But more importantly, there’s often a deeper reason—a driving force that keeps them moving forward. It could be personal, done for someone else, or tied to the recognition they desire. For Christen Press, it may be all of these. But deep down, she knows it’s been her relationship with the soccer community that has truly kept her in the game.

The women’s game already struggles to receive the recognition it truly deserves, often being treated as an afterthought. On top of that, USWNT veteran Christen Press not only plays in this underappreciated side of the sport but also proudly represents the LGBTQ+ community—another space that has long faced its own challenges.

Yet, despite being part of both these often-overlooked groups, Press remains deeply grateful for the small but significant support she continues to receive from her fanbase.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I always ask you, why do you think I feel so connected to the fans?” asked the Angel City forward from her significant other and fellow podcast host, Tobin Heath, on the latest episode of the RE—INC show. “Part of it’s like, I’m old. I have been doing this for a long time. People saw me when I had a pie face. They’ve grown up with me.

AD

“But part of that was growing up with us. And part of that was that such an important part of this community is queer, and they do need to see stories,” added the 36-year-old. “And though it’s not fair, and though we were reluctant representation for a long time, we also have gotten so much from the community that supports us that we never expected.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RE—INC (@re__inc) Expand Post

(This is a developing story…)