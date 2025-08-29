Christen Press Makes Honest WSL Confession While Sharing Emotional Note to Ex-teammate

Goodbyes are tough, especially with those you have spent a little yet significant time with. Consider Christen Press, who has been with Angel City since 2022. Throughout this time, one would expect her to have made some solid friendships. Can you imagine how much she would be affected by the departure of someone who practically joined her as a teammate just last year? Well, that’s true, specifically in the case of Katie Zelem.

The England women’s national team midfielder is leaving the Los Angeles club after enjoying one and a half seasons, signing for newly promoted WSL side London City Lionesses. She isn’t alone, with Australian international and veteran defender Alanna Kennedy also moving alongside her to the very same destination. But does duration matter when you have an impeccable bond?

That’s exactly what Christen Press’ farewell message to Zelem sounds. Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old forward shared a goodbye note for her former teammate. “Goodbye to my work wife @katiezelem – it was a year of laughs & cries & palm trees & perfect bungalow gifts & truly rooting for each other. I hope you return to the UK as the most politically correct Brit! Make us proud.”

One wouldn’t expect someone like Press to root for any particular WSL team. But from the looks of it, we finally have an answer. Adding another story by sharing a brief interview video of Zelem with London City Lionesses, the former Manchester United star added another note saying, “I’ll know what WSL team I’ll be rooting for this season. Go @Katiezelem! Go women!!!!!”

(This is a developing story…)