Christen Press Reveals New Angel City Coach Alexander Straus’ Unusual Soccer Training

On April 17, 2025, Angel City FC announced that the new head coach was heading to the city in June. After a desperate search all over the world, Christen Press’ team requested a Norwegian coach, Alexander Straus, to take over the apex coaching post. Straus is widely respected for his sharp tactical mind and proven track record of championship-winning leadership. He officially took the reins at ACFC on June 1, 2025. His arrival came after wrapping up a highly successful spell with FC Bayern München Women, where he left a lasting legacy of excellence and consistency.

But after he landed in the city, the star player on the team, Christen Press, found something unique, which highlights the coach’s true nature. In a recent episode of her ‘The Re-cap’ Podcast, which she hosts with Tobin Heath, the 36-year-old soccer star revealed the work ethic and style of coaching of Straus. Christen began, “A little example of how my coaches are. Two days ago, we had an inter-squad scrimmage, and he called our front four a circus. He has not defined why or what that means.” She then asked Alexander Straus about maintaining fluidity among team members and how he used to achieve that in his time. And the coach’s reply was beyond motivational.

Christen further added, “And he said, ‘Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, you’ll be fine’, and I was like, thanks, coach.” But here comes the learning part. Press then described Alexander Straus’ version of real soccer. “He came into a team meeting this morning and he showed a video, he turned on a video of an intersection in India that has no signals, no stop signs. And it just had thousands of cars and people. I swear it was going at a really fast speed. And he’s like, this is football, no crashes.”

She continued, “He goes to the next slide and it’s a migration of birds and they’re flying through the sky. And he’s just yelling over the video, This is football. I love this.” As a Norwegian, Straus calls it football instead of soccer. Straus brings over a decade of elite coaching experience from Europe.

He has won back-to-back Bundesliga titles, and he’s currently in the run for a third. Known for developing world-class players and building winning team cultures, he’s a perfect fit for Angel City Fan Club’s ambition to compete for championships and elevate the women’s game both in the U.S. and globally. His arrival marks an exciting new chapter in the club’s push to become a global force in women’s football.

Christen Press’ ACFC eyes a title under Alexander Straus’ coaching

Since stepping into the role at Bayern in 2022, he managed an outstanding record of 54 wins, just 2 losses, and 7 draws, which became a real attention-grabbing point. Under his leadership, Bayern also made a strong run to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. After the official announcement, Straus said, “My biggest goal was to leave the club in a better place than it was when I arrived. I believe we have reached that goal during the past three years.”

via Imago Credit: Imago

Before taking over the reins at Bayern Munich, he spent years developing talent in his native Norway. He has coached five different clubs and has worked with his country’s youth national teams across both the men’s and women’s programs. His success in Germany only added to his growing reputation. Just last year, he signed a contract extension with Bayern set to run through 2026. But after completing three years with the team, he decided to part ways.

His signing to Christen Press’ Angel City FC is a reflection of the club’s confidence in his leadership. Now, despite the deal with Bayern, he has chosen to embrace a new opportunity with ACFC. Ever since taking charge on June 1, 2025, ACFC has already envisioned winning the 2025 Bundesliga title. It’s a triumph, if fruitful, would mark Alexander Straus’ third consecutive championship.