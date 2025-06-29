Coach Emma Hayes Remains Cautious With Rose Lavelle’s USWNT Comeback

When Emma Hayes was asked at the pre-match press conference on June 28, before their victory against the Republic of Ireland, “Coach, your first time in Cincinnati. What are you expecting from the environment here?” The USWNT head coach didn’t skip a beat to respond, “Well, if this is where Rose comes from, then I like this place.” If this wasn’t enough to reiterate the importance of Rose Lavelle in the USWNT roster, then perhaps the scoreboard against the Republic of Ireland, 4-0, should be enough to convince, right?

After being sidelined for over 186 days in total due to an ankle injury on December 4, during a friendly match against the Netherlands, Rose said upon her return to the field for the NWSL Matchday 11, “It feels really great. It was a long time away, which just made me miss it a lot.” She also added, “So really happy to be back with the girls.” While the timing of her return was emphatic, many wondered whether coach Hayes would see her fit enough to be added to the USWNT roster just ahead of the double-header clash against the Republic of Ireland and subsequently against Canada on July 3. Boy, did Hayes deliver on her promise.

Talking about the Cincinnati experience at the pre-match presser, Hayes said, “Rose is a world-class football player. I’ve said it so many times, when I came into this job, she was probably the one player I was really looking forward to working with. I think the structure in the team has allowed her game to elevate another level.” She continued, “And what we saw the other night was how much we’ve missed her even in the few months she’s been out.” And also added, “But I have to again proceed with a bit of caution because she’s just coming back. So, it’s a really tight turnaround and I’m going to have to manage things properly tomorrow for her, but we’re delighted to have her back.”

Rose scored a goal and assisted in one goal after her superb return after seven months. With the help of her strong performance, the USWNT beat the Republic of Ireland with 4-0 final score on the board at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado on Thursday.

