Coach Mauricio Pochettino Makes Surprise Espanyol Return for USMNT Star’s LaLiga Debut

At last, the moment every ardent soccer fan has been waiting for is finally here. After months of anticipation, domestic action returns in a familiar yet refreshing way, with clubs around the world kicking off their 2025–26 campaigns. As fans naturally flock to stadiums to cheer for their favorite teams, a familiar face, Mauricio Pochettino, was spotted taking in La Liga action — not to support his former side Espanyol, but to witness a special moment for his USMNT protégé, Johnny Cardoso.

Earlier this summer, the midfielder made his emphatic move from Real Betis to join league rivals and top side Atletico Madrid in a €24 million ($28 million) plus €5 million ($6 million) in potential bonuses deal. As the La Liga campaign began earlier this weekend, head coach Diego Simeone decided to hand over Cardoso his debut game in an away clash against Espanyol.

While the obvious attendees of the game were attending the Catalonia-based club fans, sitting in the stands of the RCDE Stadium was also none other than Mauricio Pochettino, who was accompanied by his son Sebastiano. Consider it a homecoming for the Team USA Men’s Soccer boss, as the 53-year-old tactician enjoyed his playing days with Espanyol both as a player and a manager.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

In fact, consider this Catalonia club as his first European team. As a player, he joined the Spanish side from CA Newell’s Old Boys, making 314 appearances and notching 15 goals and 3 assists while simultaneously enjoying stints at French side Bordeaux and Paris Saint-Germain. Later, hanging up his boots in 2006 again at Espanyol, he made a return there as a manager in 2008 before kickstarting his managerial journey in the women’s game for a brief moment.

As a head coach, Pochettino managed Espanyol until the 2012 season, where he etched a record of 161 games, with a record of 1,22 points per game. Certainly, returning to the stadium and watching his former side must have been quite a nostalgic moment.

That may be one explanation; then again, the real talking point isn’t about Mauricio Pochettino’s reunion with Espanyol, but rather the fact that he came to watch what was likely Johnny Cardoso’s debut for Atlético Madrid — a debut that, unfortunately, didn’t go his way.

Although the 23-year-old earned a starting spot, he was substituted after his first-half performance. We won’t speculate, but that might have contributed to things going south for Los Rojiblancos. Diego Simeone’s side initially took a comfortable 1-0 lead through Julián Álvarez, but second-half changes saw them squander it. First came a 73rd-minute equalizer from Miguel Rubio, followed by an 84th-minute winner from Pere Milla.

Despite significant tactical adjustments, Atlético Madrid ultimately fell 2-1, allowing Espanyol to secure a crucial three points. That may have been one reason Mauricio Pochettino’s presence at the RCDE Stadium proved timely. However, from a USMNT perspective, this certainly wasn’t the debut Johnny Cardoso had hoped for.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, one can hope the Argentine tactician noted the positives in his star American midfielder’s performance. And even if Poch wasn’t fully convinced by what he saw in Southwestern Europe, another side further south certainly had some positives to take away!

Mauricio Pochettino received good signals for another USMNT star!

Christian Pulisic has found himself in the spotlight recently — and not always for the reasons he’d like. The 26-year-old drew mixed reactions following the final episodes of his documentary, with critics quick to voice their opinions. But instead of engaging in the debate, Pulisic chose to answer in the best way he knows: on the pitch. Returning to club duty after a long summer layoff, the American winger made an immediate impact in AC Milan’s first match of the new campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago CHRISTIAN PULISIC, Serie A 2024-25, Milan-Monza 2-0, Milan New Shirt 2025-26, azione, action, single shot SERIE A 2024-25 MILAN-MONZA 2-0 Milan Maglia Nuova 2025-26

Hosting Serie B side SSC Bari at the San Siro in the Coppa Italia’s opening round, the Rossoneri cruised to a 2-0 victory. Rafael Leão struck first just 14 minutes in, and moments after the second half began, Pulisic doubled the lead with a clinical finish. That goal could help ease some of the criticism surrounding him — a timely boost as he looks to carry this momentum forward into the challenges Mauricio Pochettino is already planning for ahead of the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup.