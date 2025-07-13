Cole Palmer Joins Chelsea Greats As Club Nears Gareth Bale’s Club World Cup Final Forecast

Who saw it coming? We don’t know about your prophecies, but certainly not us! Once again, the beautiful game has delivered one of its classic underdog tales, as the ongoing 2025 FIFA Club World Cup has witnessed the mighty fall. Paris Saint-Germain, the apparent favorites, are being humbled by Chelsea at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. As if this wasn’t already sweet enough for ardent Blues fans — and for making Gareth Bale’s prophecy come true — adding the cherry on top is none other than star player Cole Palmer.

Within the first half, the Premier League giants are 3-0 ahead in the game, completely shutting out the Parisians, a.k.a. the ‘favorites’ of the tournament. Beginning the goal fiesta within the 22-minute mark was Cole Palmer, and next thing you know, within eight minutes, he completed his brace. Just when the half-time was coming to an end in a remaining couple of minutes, star signing Joao Pedro also basked in his moment.

But shifting focus back to Cole Palmer, by netting a crucial brace against PSG, he has somehow written his name in the history books of the club. As per ESPN on X, he is now the third Chelsea player to score multiple goals in a final this century, joining the club’s former players and no less than icons, Didier Drogba (twice) and Eden Hazard.

(This is a developing story…)