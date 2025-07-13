Cole Palmer Net Worth 2025: Contract, Career Earnings, Endorsements & Assets of Chelsea’s Rising Star

Cole Palmer said PSG was “probably” the best team in the world ahead of the 2025 Club World Cup final. However, the Chelsea midfielder also seemed confident they could deal with the 2025 UEFA Champions League winners. “They do everything well, we’ve watched the games. They are a good team, but yeah, we’ve got a plan, and we’re gonna try and do it,” Palmer told DAZN.

Well, now it looks like that plan was all about Cole Palmer scoring twice in the opening 30 minutes. The 23-year-old, who had already missed a good scoring opportunity, didn’t make any mistakes when Malo Gusto passed him the ball in the 22nd minute. And it took all of seven minutes for Palmer to make it 2-0 in favor of Chelsea in the final. So what better moment than now to look at Palmer’s net value? After all, his stock just went up.

What is Cole Palmer’s net worth in 2025?

Born in Wythenshawe, UK, on May 6, 2003, the winger signed up with Manchester City before landing a lucrative deal with Chelsea in 2023. The Blues sealed the deal on the transfer deadline day as they paid Man City £40 million ($53.9 million) with £2.5 million ($3.7 million) in add-ons for the midfielder. Back then, he was just 21, and most of his wealth-building had happened in these past two years. Palmer’s estimated net worth is around the £11 to 12.5 million mark, for now.

