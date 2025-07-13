Cole Palmer Silences Doubters While Crediting Enzo Maresca for Chelsea’s Club World Cup Win

“Absolute cinema” is how we’d describe the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The prestigious tournament finally came to a close, with Chelsea clinching an emphatic 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain. It proved to be quite the underdog story for the English side, who unexpectedly and brilliantly rewrote the script against the favored French giants—something Cole Palmer proudly credited to his manager, Enzo Maresca.

Winning itself, let alone by such a huge margin and inside the first half, was beyond imagination, yet here we are, witnessing the Blues lifting the beautiful golden trophy. While the victory sends a deep message to the soccer world, Cole Palmer finds it no better time than this one to deliver what he has to say to all the naysayers.

Speaking on his side’s victory in the aftermath of the clash, the 23-year-old said, “People doubted us, they didn’t believe in us… people talk sh*t about us all season,” as compiled by journalist Fabrizio Romano. In fact, Palmer wasn’t done as he backed his manager’s project for the sake of the future, stating, “But let me tell you, Enzo Maresca is building something special at this football club.”

A loyal lad indeed. Intially, when Maresca arrived at Stamford Bridge last year, doubts were raised about the Italian tactician’s ability to lead the Blues back to their glory days. But talk about hitting the nail quite perfectly, the former Leicester City boss not only helped the team secure a fourth-place finish in the Premier League table with 69 points, but also guided the team to the UEFA Conference League.

And within a year, he successfully managed to secure his second trophy in the form of the FIFA Club World Cup, that too, against the very team that entered the tournament as European champions, and even having secured a treble. Not to mention how Luis Enrique and Co. had been demolishing big teams like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid in the CWC itself.

Notably, by halftime, the Premier League heavyweights had already built a commanding 3-0 lead, leaving PSG with no answers. The scoring spree kicked off in the 22nd minute through Cole Palmer, who then doubled his tally just eight minutes later. As the first half was winding down, new signing Joao Pedro added his name to the scoresheet, sealing a dominant three-goal advantage before the break.

Chelsea even managed to outdo PSG in several key areas despite having less of the ball. While Enrique’s side dominated possession with 67% and completed nearly twice as many passes (599 to Chelsea’s 301) at a higher accuracy (90% vs. 80%), Maresca’s side registered more total shots (10 to 8). Surprisingly, Chelsea’s clinical approach was evident even with just 33% possession, with a red card in the 85th minute for PSG’s Joao Neves sealed the deal for them.

Either way, it’s quite an interesting take from Cole Palmer, who clearly isn’t afraid to highlight what his manager and teammates have accomplished, while also helping earn many wagers a payday. Yet, it seems a bit naive of him not to acknowledge his own contributions!

Cole Palmer deserves the world of spotlight!

Although the whole team’s efforts were vital, much of the limelight has fallen on star forward Cole Palmer. And it’s not just because of his two goals—by doing so, he’s carved out a place in Chelsea’s history. According to ESPN on X, Palmer is now only the third Chelsea player this century to net multiple goals in a final, joining club legends Didier Drogba (who did it twice) and Eden Hazard.

via Imago Credits: X/Chelsea

This feat certainly makes him join the club’s unique hall of fame list. If that’s not enough, one should know that after the victory, Cole Palmer was awarded the FIFA Club World Cup Player of the Tournament award for his exceptional performance throughout the contest. Either way, it was quite a remarkable moment for Chelsea as tonight they certainly pulled off the impossible to snatch the status of ‘World class’ from PSG!

We congratulate Chelsea for their remarkable success.