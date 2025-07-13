brand-logo
Cole Palmer Stuns With Custom Nike Boots Hours Before Chelsea vs PSG Club World Cup Final

ByAshutosh Kadam

Jul 12, 2025 | 9:57 PM EDT

Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The Club World Cup final is just hours away, and Cole Palmer is more than just ready. “Obviously, we’re confident. We know it’s going to be a tough game, but it’s the final,” he said. Meanwhile, PSG have lived up to the label of ‘favorites’, having beaten Inter Miami, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid with an aggregate scoreline of 10-0. Moreover, they are also slightly ahead of Chelsea as far as head-to-head stats are concerned.

The two teams have faced each other a total of eight times, with Chelsea winning two and PSG winning three. The other three ended in draws. Their most recent encounter was on March 9, 2016, in the last 16 of the Champions League, where PSG took the game 2-1 (4-2 aggregate over two legs). But Palmer seems to be living in the moment. During training camp ahead of the tournament, Palmer wore boots with the match date written on them. It’s a clear sign of the focus and determination the 23-year-old attacking midfielder has going into the Club World Cup final.

When he was asked about the game, he said, “We’re excited. Everyone’s ready. You know, you want to play against the best team, and they probably are the best team in the world, but we’re excited and we’re ready.” And also added, “They do everything well, we’ve watched the games, but we’ve got a plan and we’re going to try and do it.” 

This is a developing story…

Is PSG's dominance a sign of an inevitable win, or can Chelsea pull off an upset?

