CONCACAF Gold Cup Drops Major Suspension Announcement to Prioritize 2026 FIFA World Cup

Hard to believe, but next year at this same time, the emphatic 2026 FIFA World Cup will arrive. 104 games featuring 48 teams are set to be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico jointly across 16 cities. So with the tournament being such a big responsibility, it’s obvious for the host nations or even others to make it the utmost priority. With that spirit, CONCACAF has released a major announcement regarding their Gold Cup suspensions.

Apparently, the North, Central America, and Caribbean-based confederation has decided that all the red card suspensions that are given in the ongoing Gold Cup games will not be served by players in the FIFA World Cup. Instead, they would be required to serve it in the next international window. The confirmation came through a statement released by the federation.

“Following extensive discussions with FIFA, Concacaf is now in a position to confirm that any 2025 Gold Cup pending suspension for Canada, Mexico, and the United States (co-hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2026) must be served during their next international friendly match and not during the FIFA World Cup 2026,” the statement read.

(This is a developing story…)