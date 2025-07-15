CONMEBOL Slammed Over ‘Terrible’ Copa América Femenina Conditions Amidst Lack of Investment

The 2025 Copa América Femenina has officially kicked off. Rivaling the ongoing UEFA Women’s Euros, this 10th edition of the South American tournament—taking place in Ecuador from July 11 to August 2—promises to be a must-watch for ardent fans. But even though it’s only been a couple of days since the tournament began, there are already complaints, with some even labeling it as ‘terrible.’

In fact, the situation is so bad that the tournament doesn’t even have basic facilities like Virtual Assistant Referees, or VAR. Journalist Jeff Kassouf boldly highlighted this on X, pointing out that the absence of VAR sends a clear message from CONMEBOL about its lack of investment. He also noted the sheer chaos this decision invites, with no reviews to correct potential errors.

As for whether this glimpse into the pre-VAR era feels in any way refreshing, Kassouf suggested that the answer will likely vary as the tournament unfolds. Surprisingly, he wasn’t alone as echoing these views was another journalist Elizabeth Eads, who vocally replied on the tweet saying, “The games were terrible -the refs were inconsistent and no VAR made it worse!”

(This is a developing story…)