Controversial Lionel Messi-Atlas Moment Finds Quick Resolution Post Match

Lionel Messi returned to the field with Inter Miami after the MLS suspended him and Jordi Alba for skipping the All-Stars game. To call his return eventful would be an understatement, however. That’s because high drama unfolded during the 2025 Leagues Cup opener between Miami and Atlas. The final 15 minutes saw two chaotic goals, an offside, VAR, and controversy, with Messi at the center.

Inter Miami took the lead after an assist from none other than LM10 to Telasco Segovia. Atlas’s breakthrough came in the 79th minute when Atlas’ José Lozano stunned Miami. Yet, the Hollywood finish went to the MLS team when Messi once again assisted Marcelo Weigandt to score in the 95th minute. While disappointment sank in after the goal seemed to be offside, VAR came to the rescue, giving Miami the win. And among all this drama, it was Messi’s celebration and reaction that grabbed every eyeball.

In a super uncharacteristic move, the always calm LM10 shouted. After VAR confirmed the goal and got in Atlas star Matías Cóccaro’s face. Things got even worse when Messi’s bodyguard had to step in and stop an Atlas player from confronting Messi post-match. However, Cóccaro himself proved they worked it out in the end when he showed the media the No. 10 jersey Lionel Messi gave him.

Yet, the question remains: What provoked the usually composed World Cup winner to lash out during the group stage match for the Leagues Cup? The Touchline, which shared images of the Liga MX star showing Messi’s jersey to the media, posted some more details. In a series of images, they showed Cóccaro celebrating in front of Inter Miami’s fans after his team equalized.

That was a move Lionel Messi didn’t agree with, and hence the uncharacteristic reaction. It was such a surprise coming from the 37-year-old that even Atlas’s coach spoke about it post-match. “I was a bit surprised by Messi’s joy in winning this match. He’s won so many things, and that exuberant celebration was unexpected because he’s usually very composed. We admire him for that composure,” said coach Gonzalo Pineda. It turns out even the soccer icon regretted reacting that way.

Lionel Messi’s gesture after the match

Shortly after his controversial celebration, the 37-year-old realized his mistake, so he went directly to Matías Cóccaro. The Atlas star told the media how that exchange went, and whatever happened on the field was now water under the bridge. Cóccaro confirmed that he indeed got under LM10’s skin with the celebration.

“Right after we scored the equalizer, I started motivating my teammates — we were going for the second goal; that’s why I celebrated like that…” the Uruguayan footballer explained. So when Lionel Messi came to celebrate, he remained quiet. “I mean, he’s the greatest of all time. You can’t say anything back,” the forward told the media with a laugh.

However, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner didn’t let that be their last interaction. “He came over, hugged me, and apologized. He was sorry… That says a lot about who he is as a player. When someone like Messi speaks to you, you just have to listen. I have nothing but respect for the best in history,” said the Atlas player, clearing the air about holding any grudges.

Lionel Messi also spoke about the match being difficult. As Miami owner Jorge Mas confirmed, the World Cup winner was “very upset” at the league slapping him with a suspension. Then came the heat. “The truth is that it was difficult with the heat and not having played the other day. Even if [the rest] seems better, for me it’s worse because I need to compete,” he told ESPN. That being said, this is one controversy we can shut the door on.