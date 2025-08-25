brand-logo
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Another Al Nassr Championship Failure Leaves Soccer Fans in Disbelief

ByAbhishek Mishra

Aug 24, 2025 | 11:36 PM EDT

feature-image

via Reuters

feature-image

via Reuters

“It’s simple: I’m coming here to win, to play, to enjoy, to be part of the success of the country and the culture of the country,” Cristiano Ronaldo confidently declared back in December 2022, after making a move hardly anyone expected him to make. Yet, even then, most believed it would be a triumphant one, right? After all, it’s CR7 — a player who has always embodied a winning mentality. But the harsh reality today is this: nearly three years since Ronaldo joined the Knights of Najd, he’s still in search of his first trophy!

Technically, the 40-year-old has lifted a title with Al Nassr, the club’s first-ever Arab Club Champions Cup. However, that tournament isn’t recognized by FIFA, making it an unofficial win for the Portuguese superstar, even though his top-scorer feat of scoring six goals in the tournament, including a brace in the final, was counted for helping him secure the 2023 world’s top goalscorer of the year.

Then again, the question is the constant disappointments that Cristiano Ronaldo has faced over time. Believe it or not, but he has endured not one, but three defeats in the final, with the latest one coming in the Saudi Super Cup game against Al-Ahli Saudi. A 2-2 draw eventually took the game to penalties, which Al Nassr lost 2-3.

That explains why this latest upset has only made him a man in question, with ardent fans expressing their disbelief on X over the fact that how nothing but failure has followed the former Real Madrid superstar. “No wonder he cried after winning a friendly trophy with Portugal recently😭😭,” wrote one.

(This is a developing story…)

"Is CR7's trophy drought at Al Nassr a sign of decline or just bad luck?"

