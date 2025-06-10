Crystal Dunn Shares 3-Year-Old Son’s Brutal Soccer Training Leaving Fans Amused: ‘Don’t Mess With Momma’

Every parent loves spending time with their kids. And when the little one has an elite athlete for a parent, you’d think playtime gets a whole lot better, right? Well, not exactly per se. Even as the son of Crystal Dunn, there seem to be no privileges—at least, that’s what three-year-old Marcel would say. The toddler recently endured a brutal 1v1 showdown with his star mom that left him in tears—and soccer fans around the world thoroughly amused.

It all comes after the USWNT star recently shared a video of herself kicking a soft balloon soccer ball in her home in Paris with her adorable son on Instagram. Aww must be the initial reaction of many but just wait for how things take a drastic turn.

The stage one begins where “everyone starts off having fun 😃”

“Then Marcel starts talking smack😒”

“Then I turn the heat🔥up a bit😏”

“He gets mad at me😞”

I have to let up next time🤦🏾‍♀️…it’s the same cycle of events. LOL

Crystal Dunn’s playtime with son leaves soccer fans in stitches!

“Soooo darn cute!!! Typical age-appropriate behavior. Lesson- Don’t mess with your momma.”

“Lol life lessons, Marcel! Also, you gotta put some respect on mama’s name cuz she ain’t no ordinary mama.”

“Lmaoooo @cdunn19 why did you do that baby like that lol it’s ok marcel! Gotta learn it lil homey! Now when he gets you back…you know why…”

“‘Because you just beat me’ hahahaha poor little dude. Cassius Leroux incident all over again lol @sydneyleroux To be fair, their mamas aren’t ordinary players.”

“Marcel is 💯 learning how to play to the ref…”