“Cutthroat”: Casey Murphy Refuses to Shy Away From Proving USWNT Level to Emma Hayes for 2027 World Cup

“A massive one, especially with that experience,” remarked Emma Hayes, praising former USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who left a big void to fill following her retirement last year. The 2024 Paris Olympics was the only core memory the English tactician shared with the Chicago Stars goalie. Not only did Naeher play a crucial role in securing gold, but she also conceded just one goal across the six-match tournament. Now, with Naeher officially stepping away from the international scene, it’s Hayes’ responsibility to find a worthy successor as preparations for the 2027 World Cup ramp up. Amid that search, NWSL star Casey Murphy has voiced her determination to contest for the “cutthroat” spot.

The North Carolina Courage star has been a part of the national team since 2021, having initially received her debut under then-coach Vlatko Andonovski. Yet, since then, she has only managed to garner no more than 20 appearances for the Stars and Stripes, which does come with an impressive 15 clean sheets. Such low numbers in getting chances is of course, due to Naeher’s dominance. But now that she has left, Murphy would surely like to make her way to the top.

“Representing the national team is the highest honor as it also comes with the biggest challenges,” Murphy began during her recent interview with former USWNT midfielder Sam Mewis on The Women’s Game podcast. “Every time, you step into that environment, you have to be your absolute best. It’s pretty cutthroat and I love it. It’s addicting because it pushes you to grow and constantly wants to improve your game.”

via Imago Source: Instagram/Casey Murphy

A healthy obsession and to be fair, rather a safe one. After all, who better there is than Murphy to know the kind of challenges one faces to not permanently but at least dominate the nation’s No. 1 spot? It was evident during the Summer Games, where even though Hayes called up Casey in the roster, it was Alyssa Naeher who started in all six games.

But this is something that has only pushed the 29-year-old to keep up with the tough competition, let alone get mentally stronger, consistent, and hungry to play more frequently. “You leave that environment you just want to go back because it’s such a challenge. That’s always a place where I strive to be because it just keeps you wanting to get better and better,” added the former Montpellier goalkeeper.

That’s exactly the kind of attitude and confidence that will take Murphy to new heights, let along getting a starting spot in the national team. But of course, it won’t be easy, considering there indeed remains a cutthroat competition just to guard the sticks.

Getting a starring USWNT role ain’t child’s play for Casey Murphy, yet

“In my opinion, she’s the greatest goalkeeper this country’s ever had,” is how Emma Hayes described Alyssa Naeher’s impact on the USWNT. The former Chelsea boss even noted the challenges and time it took the former USA goalie to rule the No. 1 spot. Now since the Chicago Stars veteran has stepped away from the international, Hayes has tested a variety of options in goal — six, to be precise.

Angelina Anderson, Jane Campbell, Claudia Dickey, Mandy McGlynn, Casey Murphy, and Phallon Tullis-Joyce are the names that have been given a chance or two to make their case for becoming the next potential Alyssa Naeher replacement. So things are more than just cutthroat for each goalie.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Phallon Tullis-Joyce

Though it’s true that Casey Murphy settles quite well in the eyes of Hayes, names like Phallon Tullis-Joyce or Mandy McGlynn are also getting some backing from fans to be made as the next USWNT No. 1. Mostly, it has been Tullis-Joyce, who has become quite a sensation after having concluded an emphatic WSL season with Manchester United. Not only did she guided them back to Champions League spot but also helped them win the Women’s FA Cup.

Not to mention that Tullis-Joyce has sort of become a regular starter, keeping clean sheets vs China PR and Jamaica. That only makes the competition tough for Casey Murphy, who wasn’t even called up for these games. But as she enjoys the hard-get role, we believe this a space that definitely keeps fans engaged. In the meantime, Hayes remains the judge.