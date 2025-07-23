Despite No USWNT Presence, Euro 2025 Sets New USA Records Amidst Upcoming World Cup Prep

How are we feeling, USWNT fans? As the Euro 2025 rages on across the pond, soccer fans in the US are definitely feeling the lack of action on their soil. But as they say, an idle mind is the devil’s playground. With nothing better to do, speculations about how the US women’s national team would fare at the European tournament have been widespread. And it looks like all that talk is making this Euros find never-before-seen success in the Land of the Free.

Remember when, just days ago, Lindsey Heaps stated that the USWNT would dominate the Euro competition if they got the chance? The whole debate was sparked after Real Madrid and France star Kylian Mbappe claimed that the European soccer tournament is more difficult than the FIFA World Cup. “I will always say we would be killing it and winning,” was Heaps’ reaction. While that debate isn’t going to have a definitive answer anytime soon, it does seem like the Americans are keeping a close eye on the UEFA Euro 2025, in case they cross paths at the 2027 World Cup.

The official FOX Sports X account shared some incredible stats via a post on July 22. As per the social media update, the ongoing 2025 Euros have been one of the most-watched English-language soccer tournaments in history. “New @WEURO2025 viewership records set on FOX,” emphatically announces FOX Sports before proceeding to elaborate on just how better the viewership has been this time around.

The accompanying data-laden image notes that the first quarterfinal match between Italy and Norway (Italy won 2-1) saw a 117% increase in viewership compared to the 2022 Euros. The average quarterfinal viewership from the tournament three years ago was 283,000, while last Thursday’s match of the Euro 2025 saw 614,000 average viewers. The following two quarterfinal matches between Sweden and defending champs England, and Spain and the hosts Switzerland also saw increased average viewership, with Quarterfinal 2 posting 779,000 average viewers and Quarterfinal 3 posting 718,000.

However, the biggest jump from the 2022 quarterfinal viewership was registered during Sunday’s Germany vs France match. Well, to be honest, with Gotham FC goalie Ann-Katrin Berger guarding the German net, it should have been expected that more US fans would want to tune in to watch the match. And 925,000 (up by 227% compared to the 2022 average) fans weren’t disappointed.

Berger made an incredible save, deflecting her teammate’s back header to keep Germany in the game. After the first 90 minutes ended in 1-1, the goalie made two more saves to eliminate France from the Euro 2025. Her scintillating performance made it clear that all teams are using the European tournament as an opportunity to gear up for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

And the USWNT, despite being thousands of miles away from the action, isn’t sitting idly, either.

Amidst the Euro 2025 fever, the USWNT has its eyes fixed on the goal

We’re halfway toward the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. With that in mind, Emma Hayes, who was appointed as the USWNT head coach in November 2023, has already started the ball rolling. The former Chelsea boss boasts a 21-2-2 record with the U.S. national team, along with an Olympic gold. In June this year, Hayes revealed that the USWNT’s next training camp would focus more on developing the players who don’t play in European clubs. In her eyes, that is a strategy that could prove to be essential for World Cup success.

Stars like Lindsey Heaps, Emily Fox, and Jenna Nighswonge were mentioned as those who were to be missing out on the training camp. Naturally, with the 2027 World Cup in mind, it wouldn’t be too difficult to understand why the USA has special interest in the Euro 2025, especially considering how the USWNT’s last World Cup stint ended in heartbreak.

But there could be another reason for this sudden heightened interest in European soccer. The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup was hosted by the USA, and the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup will also be co-hosted by the US alongside Mexico and Canada. Both these tournaments created a lot of ripple among the country’s soccer fans, and the international apex soccer body even reported major revenues from the Club World Cup.

Do you think all this attention toward the Euro 2025, and to European competition in general, will continue to draw fans to the television for the 2027 World Cup as well?