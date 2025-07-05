brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Soccer

Diogo Jota’s Teammates Break Down in Tears During First Match After His Death

ByAbhishek Mishra

Jul 4, 2025 | 11:08 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image
feature-image

Thursday, July 3, goes down as one of the darkest days in the history of the beautiful game. In an unfortunate turn of events, Portugal and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota tragically lost his life in a car accident alongside his brother, Andre, who was also a professional player. Since then, the entire sporting community has come together to pay heartfelt tributes to the departed stars.

The somber mood carried into the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, where Saudi giants Al Hilal lined up for their quarterfinal clash against Brazil’s Fluminense. Both teams’ starting elevens gathered at the center circle, linking arms in a poignant show of solidarity as they observed a minute of silence to honor Jota and Andre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

The moment proved too heavy for some. Al Hilal’s Portuguese duo, João Cancelo and Ruben Neves, were visibly emotional, with tears streaming down their faces as they stood in memory of their compatriots. The entire crowd also stood in unison to pay their respects to the late Reds forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

During the minute of silence, a large digital screen atop one of the stadium stands displayed a black-and-white image of Diogo Jota, accompanied by a heartfelt message that read, “In memory of Diogo Jota, 1996-2025.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

(This is a developing story…)

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

What does the emotional tribute to Diogo Jota say about the unity in the football world?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved