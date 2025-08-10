“Disappointed”: Son Heung-Min Gets Honest About LAFC’s Recent Match Post His MLS Debut

When LAFC announced earlier this week that the Tottenham legend, Son Heung-Min, has signed for the club at an MLS-record fee of $26 million, fans were right to be feeling on top of Cloud 9. On Saturday, as the Korean soccer superstar made his debut in the American league against the Chicago Fire, fans flocked to the stands to witness the beginning of the Son era. However, the former Hotspur’s forward was less than overwhelmed by his first match on US soil.

In the 61st minute of tonight’s soccer match, Heung-Min set his foot on the pitch as LAFC subbed off David Martinez. Instantly, the ex-Tottenham captain made his presence felt. However, for him, it was less than an enticing experience.

The official Major League Soccer X handle posted a brief clip on August 9, sharing Heung-Min’s reaction and feelings after making his MLS debut. Having played in the English Premier League for a decade, the Korean legend is obviously used to being under the spotlight, but that wasn’t the case on Saturday, and he was left longing for more.

“Obviously, bit disappointed at not getting so importance,” said Heung-Min to the reporters after drawing against the Chicago Fire at the SeatGeek Stadium.

