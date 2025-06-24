Emily Sonnett’s Gotham FC Teammate Leaves USWNT Veteran Worried After Amusing Fan Interaction

The NWSL Matchday 13 ended up being a successful challenge for NJ/NY Gotham FC. Having hosted Bay FC at Red Bull Arena, the Bats secured a close yet rewarding 2-1 victory. Despite the visitors drawing first blood within 11 minutes, the New York Metropolitan-based club made a successful comeback, courtesy of Esther Gonzales and Geyse. So having secured the crucial three points, it was obvious for Gotham skipper Emily Sonnett to make some time for the fans in the aftermath.

The USWNT veteran, alongside several other players, didn’t go to the locker room immediately after the final whistle blew, as many home fans wanted to get autographs and have their pictures taken. Interestingly, one pair of sister siblings caught the eye of Sonnett as the elder one was lifting up a big board that read, “It’s my 12th birthday today. I will trade my little sister to meet Emily Sonnett”

Emily had to call both the sisters, greeting them while also getting a picture clicked and signing the beautiful banner that the birthday girl had created by also adding some cut-outs of Sonnett. As they continued talking, the 31-year-old noticed the little girl’s head inked with someone’s autograph. Curiously, the Gotham captain asked, “Who signed your forehead?”

While the younger one struggled to speak up, the elder one replied on her behalf, explaining it was Emily’s fellow teammate Bruninha, who did the honors. Concerned with the answer, Sonnett asked, “Did you want her to do that?” To which, the little girl enthusiastically agreed, leaving the former Seattle Reign defender in hysterics as she responded with, “That’s silly.”

Quite a goofy place indeed to give someone an autograph, but one has to admit how hilarious this is from Bruninha, who clearly didn’t hesitate to sign the little girl’s forehead. Then again, we bet both sisters have something to cherish for the rest of their lives — while the elder girl got to meet her idol Emily Sonnett, and that too on her special day, the little one just etched her name in the history books of the most iconic fan-player moments, isn’t that right?

And also, on a special note, “no siblings were actually traded!” Rest, everything seemed like a good day’s work at the office, as the crucial win saw Gotham FC retain its place at eighth place on the table with a tally of 18 points, also tied with North Carolina Courage. On the other hand, Bay FC slipped to 10th place with a tally of 15. Then again, more importantly, this victory for the Goths couldn’t have come at a better time!

Emily Sonnett receives a special honor from Gotham FC!

Sunday night’s match against Bay FC saw Emily Sonnett register her 150th NWSL appearance. To commemorate the occasion before kickoff, Gotham FC presented their skipper with a bouquet of flowers and a special framed jersey featuring her name and the number 150 on the back. Below the frame was also a picture of the American center-back in action, along with a nameplate that mentioned other details.

Notably, glimpses of the moment were shared by Gotham FC and Sonnett in a collaborative Instagram post. The veteran received the tribute alongside her mother and father, as the entire crowd at Sports Illustrated Stadium cheered on their star player’s achievement.

Of course, it’s all the hard work and grit of Sonnett that enabled her to reach such a milestone. Her NWSL journey began with the Portland Thorns in 2016, where she secured both the NWSL Shield and the Championship, before going on a loan stint with Australia’s Sydney FC for the following two years. After returning and playing another season with the Oregon side, she joined Orlando Pride in 2020.

However, after failing to make even a single appearance, she signed for Swedish side Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC. Making a solid number of appearances and even winning the Swedish domestic title eventually saw her return to the NWSL—this time with the Washington Spirit. She went on to spend over two seasons with the club and played a crucial role in helping them win their first-ever NWSL Championship.

In 2023, she joined OL Reign, a move that didn’t quite pan out, as the following year finally saw her arrive at Gotham FC. Most recently, she guided her team to an inaugural 2024–25 CONCACAF W Champions Cup win. It remains to be seen how well she continues to lead her side this season!