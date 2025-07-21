Emma Hayes Amused by Son’s Latest USA Adventures After Revealing USWNT Players’ Influence on Him

Things are looking good for the USWNT head coach Emma Hayes, with Trinity Rodman finally being cleared to train with the Washington Spirit. And while her return to fitness definitely gives Hayes’ 2027 World Cup preparations a major boost, it potentially also means more company for her son, Harry, who’s really been having the time of his life travelling with the American ladies.

During an appearance for ITV Sport, Emma recently answered fans’ questions on Reddit. And amid soccer questions, one of the questions was surprisingly about her son, Harry. The HC was asked, “Harry is having a blast on the road with you. What’s been the most surprising or funniest US Women’s National Team-related moment that you’ve had with him?”

Hayes immediately recalled the time Harry accompanied the USWNT to NASA in February this year. “Well the most surprising was taking him to NASA’s astronaut training centre and watching how astronauts train to go to space, but most importantly watching him move the cameras around for the International Space Center,” she said. As for the funniest moment, according to Hayes, it involved her son being really good at throwing fabric bean bags.

“The funniest has to be him winning the Cornhole tournament last week. We don’t play Cornhole much here. But let me tell you, you need to get a Cornhole. Everybody needs to play Cornhole. And Harry has a little trophy; he won it, I’m so proud of him,” she added.

via Imago Credit: Instagram.com/ Emma Hayes

Initially, Harry didn’t want to be in the US as he was missing his mother’s former team, Chelsea, and was also struggling to adapt to his new elementary school. But now, Harry is making new friends, even though he might not have forgotten his favorite Chelsea players. In an interview, Hayes once recalled, “He’d have a daily round of Would you Rather with them, something like, ‘Would you rather be bitten by a spider or by a snake?’ The girls loved him and he loved them.” But this friendship between him and the USWNT girls is increasing. Hayes recently shared who Harry’s favorite USWNT player is.

Emma Hayes’s son can’t stop asking about one USWNT star

Recently, Hayes appeared on the U.S. Soccer Podcast with hosts David Gass and Megan Klingenberg. On the podcast, Emma Hayes was asked which player her son Harry is most fond of from the current USWNT player pool. With a smile, the 48-year-old head coach shared a charming anecdote, saying, “He’s asked me at least three times since we arrived — ‘Has Sophia [Wilson] had the baby yet? When is Sophia coming back? Is she returning soon? Is she back yet, Mom?” And added, “I think it’s safe to say Soph is his clear favorite.” But Harry is not fond of only one USWNT star, as he also asks about Sam Coffey and Rose Lavelle.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Emma Hayes

Emma also added that the whole team loved Harry. “To be honest, all the girls are great with him. He loves it. It is like permanent entertainment for him and he loves amusing them and they likewise, winding him up.” But the head coach didn’t forget to mention how the girls are playfully introducing him to soda and normalising him with US food culture. While talking about this, Hayes also admitted what she is worried about.

“They introduce him to things like Coca-Cola, stuff that you just find so cute. I’ve got like 25 bad babysitters and sometimes really good ones, I’m afraid so.” With the 2027 World Cup on the horizon, it’s safe to say that Harry’s bond with the USWNT is only going to get stronger.