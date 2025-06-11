Emma Hayes Clears Air on Veteran Rose Lavelle’s USWNT Return After Her NWSL Comeback

186 days. We repeat, it was after 186 days that Rose Lavelle finally saw some soccer action. Having left the pitch during last year’s USWNT match against the Netherlands on December 4 due to an ankle injury, the midfielder made her long-awaited return on June 7 for NJ/NY Gotham in her side’s unfortunate 1-2 loss to KC Current. Her comeback has only made ardent fans more eager to see her back in the national setup—something even Emma Hayes is looking forward to.

The 30-year-old entered the pitch during the 74th minute of the regular season NWSL game, also marking the end of her six-month absence. Seeing her play only raises expectations from her to not only play for her domestic team but also join Hayes and Co. for the upcoming national camp later this month. In fact, the former Chelsea boss has herself made a personal plea to the star midfielder.

“I very much hope that she will be with us in camp,” Hayes told journalist Jeff Kassouf during an exclusive chat on ESPN’s weekly women’s soccer studio show Futbol W. “She’s had, as she calls it, a very lengthy layoff. I don’t think Rose makes a really good injured player; she’s bored senseless,” added the 48-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Football – Women’s Group B – United States of America vs Germany – Marseille Stadium, Marseille, France – July 28, 2024. Emma Hayes coach of United States celebrates with Rose Lavelle of United States after the match. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

AD

Hayes insisted that Lavelle is not only looking forward to earning her starting place back in Gotham but also eyes the US national team’s return. While congratulating the veteran on making her appearance over the weekend, the ex-WSL said, “We miss her experience and [we’re] very much looking forward to her coming back.”

Clearly, Hayes is missing Lavelle in her roster, hoping that the player again graces the team with her presence. Well, why wouldn’t she? The former Seattle Reign star played a crucial role in the 2024 Paris Olympics, making an instant impact under the newly joined manager. Now whether Lavelle will be comfortable enough to make her return back to the team is something that only time will tell.

Not to mention that she hasn’t completely made her return. Of course, the key task for Gotham’s head coach Juan Carlos Amorós is to slowly integrate Rose Lavelle into play. Otherwise, there may stand a risk of a rushed return and a potential relapse of her injury. In the meantime, as both Hayes and Lavelle decide on the midfielder’s return date to the national team, the English tactician has made a unique decision concerning her roster.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Emma Hayes speaks more than just about Rose Lavelle

As the USWNT continues its preparations for the 2027 World Cup, Emma Hayes has decided to take each step cautiously. For starters, ahead of the upcoming doubleheader clashes against the Republic of Ireland on June 26 in greater Denver, Colorado, and June 29 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the former Blues manager won’t be calling those players who have worked overtime with their club teams.

via Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Football – Women’s Gold Medal Match – Brazil vs United States – Parc des Princes, Paris, France – August 10, 2024. Emma Hayes coach of the United States celebrates with Samantha Coffey of the United States after winning gold. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Specific indication goes to those who just ended their European calendar season. “This is the first opportunity—and the only one—for them to take a break between now and the World Cup in two years,” said Hayes in a similar conversation. “We don’t necessarily decide the international calendar, but this is one where we think it’s in the best interest of the players,” she added, stressing the importance of good rest and recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lindsey Heaps, Emily Fox, and Jenna Nighswonger are some of the names that may not be seen in the upcoming national camps. However, Naomi Girma is an exception, who hardly played much for Chelsea since her million-dollar move in January. The vice-captain even marked her long-awaited return to the team during the recently held friendlies against China PR and Jamaica.

What are your expectations for the next international camp? Let us know in the comments.