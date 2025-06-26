Emma Hayes Exposes USWNT Players While Revealing Her Son’s Adorable Secret

“Embraced” was the word that once Emma Hayes used to describe her son Harry’s acceptance of starting a new chapter called the American Dream. From knowing how to name state flags—something that even put Hayes to shame, as she once admitted—the six-year-old can also sing the Star-Spangled Banner, also a sign which indicates that the States isn’t feeling foreign anymore to the seven-year-old. And given how much time he has been living, we bet the boy must have figured out his favorites as well, perhaps, who he finds his dearest in the USWNT?

Interestingly, this was something that Hayes was able to reveal vocally during her latest chat on the US Soccer podcast. “Well, he’s asked me three times since he’s been here; ‘Has Sophia had the baby yet? When is Sophia back? Is she coming back anytime soon? Is she back soon Mom?’ I’d say Soph is a clear number one. But I think there is a body between that that, from Sam to Rose.”

That only saw the 48-year-old make another heartfelt revelation. “To be honest, all the girls are great with him. He loves it. It is like permanent entertainment for him and he loves amusing them and they likewise, winding him up. They introduce him to things like Coca-Cola, stuff that you just find so cute. I’ve got like 25 bad babysitters and sometimes really good ones I’m afraid so.”

