Emma Hayes Forced to Make Rose Lavelle Decision Amid Cincinnati Crowd’s Roaring Demand

“Well, if this is where Rose comes from, then I like this place,” Emma Hayes had earlier remarked when asked about her expectations for the environment in Cincinnati ahead of the second doubleheader clash against the Republic of Ireland. Given that it was her first time at Ohio’s TQL Stadium, the English tactician seemed hopeful about the venue—especially knowing it was the hometown of her favorite USWNT player, Rose Lavelle. Well, guess what? Things went beyond her expectations, thanks to the incredible crowd!

Hold on! As much as the 24,016 Buckeyes went on to put in incredible support for the American ladies at TQL, almost everyone shared a common motive: watch Lavelle play at her home. Even the pre-match presser saw Hayes admit how “excited” the midfielder was to kick some ball in front of her home crowd. But that didn’t happen as many thought it would. The first 45 minutes… 60 minutes… heck, even 80th minute, there was no sign of Lavelle on the field.

That only saw the Ohanians take matters into their own hands, joining forces together to shout only one note in the entire stadium: “We want Lavelle.” Drums, claps, shouting, and whatnot? A perfect symphony was created by the fans, making desperate calls to see their city’s soccer star, as witnessed in a video shared by the USWNT on X. The result? “You want Skyline Messi, you get Skyline Messi 🌹,” the caption sums it up as Emma Hayes signaled Rose Lavelle to start warming up.

(This is a developing story…)