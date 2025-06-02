Emma Hayes Gets Honest About Phallon Tullis-Joyce’s Latest USWNT Performance Despite Incredible Feat

If you watched yesterday’s intense matchup between the U.S. Women’s National Team and the team from the People’s Republic of China, there’s a good chance you became a fan of Phallon Tullis-Joyce. She delivered an outstanding performance and secured a clean sheet with remarkable composure, while the U.S. women’s team conquered a surprising 3-0 triumph against China. Quite impressive from the American ladies, right? But hold on—U.S. head coach Emma Hayes has something important to say about the match.

The HC was at the presser on June 1 after the game. While asked for her reaction to the current victory over China, one of the reporters also asked for her opinion on Phallon Tullis-Joyce. Hayes, even though full of praise for Tullis-Joyce, also sprinkled some suggestions for improvements on her game. Emma Hayes stated, “Yeah, I think she’s still learning at this level. You know, I thought she looked rusty at the beginning.” For the unversed, Phallon Tullis-Joyce had a great game last night. She saved two goals, and the US team won against China in a complete shutout.

Talking further about Tullis-Joyce, Hayes said, “Because two, she’s not played with some of them, she’s never played with Naomi before. So, you just get to get used to it a little bit. You know, if you get impressed by the movements of the players in and around her, but you know, Phallon’s doing a great job. She wasn’t troubled. It was a point three xG for them. So, she didn’t have too much to do.” But after commending her, the head coach also mentioned what the 28-year-old needs to learn.

The decision between stepping and saving is crucial in defeating some nasty opponents. Lastly, Emma Hayes added, “But, I think, she’s recognizing the moments in our buildup patterns, when to step in the back four, when to step in as a three, when not to step in, and all those situations. So, I thought she did that better today. And yeah, really happy with her.” This statement sums up that the head coach knows the worth of the star goalkeeper, but her fierce and competitive mind is seeking more improvements in the current state as well.

But wait, the No. 1 goalkeeper is not just a key player—she’s poised to be an absolute blockbuster sensation in the upcoming tournaments. With an exceptional track record of clean sheets and an unshakable presence between the posts, she has repeatedly proven her ability to rise to the occasion in most high-stakes moments. Her quick reflexes, sharp decision-making, and commanding leadership on the field make her an invaluable asset to the squad. Fans and analysts alike eagerly anticipate her performances, confident that she will continue to shine and elevate her team’s chances of victory on the international stage.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce’s impressive saves and her incredible feat

It was April 6, 2025, when Tullis-Joyce debuted for the USWNT. And guess what? In that game against Brazil, she saved six goal attempts. Actually, on that day, she outshone everyone. If you take the example of the game against China, she saved two and helped her team win 3-0. Despite the next game against the nations being cancelled, Emma’s goalkeeper has created a decent level of fear in the opponent’s mind. But this is just one angle of Tullis-Joyce’s aura.

via Imago Credits: X/ Subject to copyright

On May 17, 2025, the 28-year-old goalkeeper of Man United and USWNT received ‘Women’s Player of the Year’. Tullis-Joyce has been ever-present in the league, keeping 13 clean sheets across 22 games and conceding just 16 goals. She succeeded Mary Earps as the club’s first-choice keeper in the summer and engraved her name in echelons of women’s soccer. She also shared the Golden Glove award with Chelsea stopper Hannah Hampton. If that’s not enough for her greatness, we missed mentioning her inclusion in the England International for the WSL.

And last but not least, there was one more feather left to add to her cap. She received a contract extension from Manchester United till 2028. Though the exact number on the contract has not been revealed, the tenure involves security for the player. So, the star goalkeeper has achieved a lot. But… to talk about her areas of improvement, the 28-year-old should consider the head coach’s advice.