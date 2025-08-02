Emma Hayes Reveals Emotional Meeting With ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ Maker Amid Sequel Announcement

The 2025 Women’s Euro became quite the phenomenon in the US. Despite having no horse in that race, 1.355 million US soccer fans tuned in for the Euro final between England and Spain, setting a viewership record. Is this the Emma Hayes effect because she’s British? That could certainly be one of the factors, but the Euros also revealed Hayes’s connection with an iconic soccer film.

So what do Hayes, the Euros, and 2002’s Bend It Like Beckham have in common? Director Gurinder Chadha. “I am so happy to be here in Basel for the Euros, the atmosphere is amazing,” the filmmaker told The Guardian. However, the real bombshell was that the 65-year-old is finally working on the much-awaited sequel to her iconic movie. And that’s where Hayes comes in.

No, the USWNT coach won’t be starring in the sequel, but she’ll be a part of it. Chadha explained that after watching everything Emma Hayes has been doing for women’s soccer, she couldn’t help but reach out. She brought on the coach as a “collaborator,” as she works on the script. Meanwhile, Hayes revealed the emotional chance encounter that kicked off this collaboration.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I met Gurinder at a chance meeting in Cannes in June. It felt like the stars aligned for us to meet. I told her the massive impact the film had had on me when I was younger and that I was Keira Knightley in Bend It Like Beckham. I cried in the cinema watching the film because I felt just like Jess and Jules,” Hayes told the Guardian about her encounter with the director.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by U.S. Soccer WNT (@uswnt) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Gurinder Chadha also revealed her version of their first meeting, recalling the first words out of the Ballon d’Or winner’s mouth were about Bend It Like Beckham. “‘Oh my god, I was Keira Knightley, that was me!'” Chadha quoted Emma Hayes. That being said, the auteur is “super excited” to be working with the coach.

She waited 23 years to tell a story worthy of being a follow-up to the iconic 2002 hit. However, there are ways to go before the film hits the big screens, as the film is still in the scripting stage. And talking about work that needs to be done, the soccer coach made it clear what she plans to do with the USWNT.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Emma Hayes doesn’t have time to slow down

While the USWNT can never be part of the Euros, the national team won’t have to wait too long to play against a European team. In October 2025, Team USA will take on Portugal in not one but two international friendlies. The first one will be on Oct. 24 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. Another match will follow just two days later, on Oct. 26, at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.

USWNT will also take on another opponent at Kansas City on October 29, but that team’s name is still under wraps. However, Emma Hayes had a lot to say about facing Portugal. The last time the USA Women’s team faced Portugal was during the 2023 World Cup. Portugal scored their first point against the US in that game, which was a goalless draw.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/USWNT

The previous 10 games before that clash saw the USWNT build a 39-0 goal record against the side. Now, Hayes believes the Portuguese have only improved since their last meeting. “Portugal is a growing team that will be highly motivated for these matches, but as always, these three games are more opportunities to work on us,” Hayes said as per ESPN

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’m very impressed with the progress we’ve made since the Olympics, and I want to give a lot of credit to the players for embracing our culture and ideas,” Emma said. Yet, after the mixed results against Brazil in their recent friendlies, she believes there’s a long way to go. “Our staff and the players know we still have much work to do before World Cup qualifying next year,” she said. And that, for now, is the USWNT’s only goal. Rightly so.