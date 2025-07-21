Emma Hayes Shares Honest Reality As Fans Demand Regular USWNT and European Team Match-Ups

The past few months have proved to be quite busy for the U.S. Women’s National Team. Despite not competing in any major tournaments—unlike their European and South American counterparts, who are involved in the UEFA Euros or CONMEBOL Copa America— Emma Hayes and Co. have been finding ways to keep their 2027 World Cup preparations alive by scheduling a series of friendlies.

The most recent ones include matches against the likes of Colombia, Australia, and Japan in the SheBelieves Cup, as well as Brazil, China, Jamaica, and even the Republic of Ireland. But the question is—will there be more fixtures against European teams? Well, Hayes might have an update that could disappoint a few. It all stems from the questions asked on Reddit that the former Chelsea boss was addressing during an appearance for ITV Sport.

Interestingly, one netizen asked Hayes whether the introduction of the Nations League into the European international fixture window would affect the frequency of matches between the US Women’s National Team and European sides. In response, the 48-year-old said, “Bottom line, we won’t be able to plan because of this fixture window. We can in the October windows, and we can in the November, December windows.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Lindsey Heaps

AD

The question even followed up on how the former Chicago Red Star head coach plans to prepare the American ladies for the much-anticipated international tournament amid this change. To which, Emma again had a solid response: “In terms of preparing the team, all I can do is control what I can control. We don’t just play European teams in the World Cup.”

Instead, what the former WSL manager highlighted is that the upcoming 2027 edition will feature more than just some big European teams that the Stars and Stripes ft. ladies will definitely play against. “There are Asian teams, African teams, and South American teams. So I think we can make up the schedule by ensuring we play more of them, and there is top-quality football all around the world, not just in Europe,” she concluded.

You heard that? Looks like there are some interesting match-ups that the US Soccer has lined up for their star players, even though they aren’t against any kind of big European guns. And the reason is simple: to maintain the synergy of their competitiveness, which will surely be put to the test during the 2027 World Cup. Certainly, not the first time we have heard this from Emma.

Sure, fans have every right to be concerned about the USWNT not facing European teams. After all, they don’t take part in challenging tournaments like the Euros or CONMEBOL, where every team presents a different kind of test. And that brings up an interesting question—what if the USA actually competed in such competitions?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Emma Hayes backed to fully prepare USWNT for assumed Euro participation

Question: What if the US Women’s National Team were solely contesting as an outside team in the ongoing Euros? Well, credit for this thought goes to former midfielder Sam Mewis, who, as a host of The Women’s Game podcast, asked Lindsey Heaps about the possible outcome of this situation. Though the answer from the current USWNT skipper wasn’t exactly a yes, as the OL Lyonnes star insisted it’s hard to give one, considering the changes that the team has undergone over the years. Not to mention the addition of new, young faces.

via Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Football – Women’s Group B – United States of America vs Germany – Marseille Stadium, Marseille, France – July 28, 2024. Emma Hayes coach of United States celebrates with Rose Lavelle of United States after the match. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Yet, optimism was found as Heaps believed they might have a chance to win the title against all of the European teams after all. “Emma would fully prepare us for a tournament and tournament mode… I will always say we would be killing it and winning,” said the 31-year-old, even after realizing the challenges that may come in front of the team. “We’ve had so many changes, so many new players, and everything, but we would be finding ways to win, and we would be making our way through this tournament,” concluded the former Horan.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

True American optimism at its peak! Well, they have to—maintaining that winning mentality is the best they can do, don’t you think? For now, let’s see what Emma Hayes has in mind when it comes to the types of opponents the USWNT might face in the upcoming windows.