Emma Hayes’ USWNT Squad Sparks Sam Mewis’ Emotional Nod to 2019 World Cup-Winning Team

“Soccer has put so many wonderful things in my life,” began Sam Mewis, “but the most wonderful thing has been the people.” These words from the former US Women’s National Team midfielder came while she officially bid farewell to the beautiful game. Despite her many milestones and accolades, the only thing Mewis chose to highlight while reflecting on her illustrious soccer career was the teammates who surrounded her. And while it’s certain the veteran still cherishes those bonds, somehow, it is the sight of Emma Hayes’ current USWNT that stirred up her nostalgia for the 22 players she shared the field with during the 2019 World Cup triumph.

The revelation was made on the live chat of The Women’s Game podcast. While addressing the current national team, Mewis began, “They’re playing with this passion, they’re playing it looks like it’s fun out there, they’re like making dance videos together—doing all of the things that brought me so much joy during my career in those really good and special moments. So I am proud of them. I feel really connected to the team again through this job and I’m just really grateful for that.”

Already having won the first two friendlies against the Republic of Ireland with 4-0 victories each, the American ladies are bound to face neighboring arch-rivals Canada. This only makes the former Manchester City star desire yet another emphatic win against the North American foe. “I hope that everybody who plays for the US Women’s National Team has fun and wins their game against Canada,” concluded Mewis.