England Coach Sarina Wiegman Shares Honest Update on Jess Carter Before Euro 2025 Semi-final

“My hope is that by speaking out about this, it will make another positive change for all,” wrote a somber Jess Carter while addressing the online racial abuse she has been facing since the beginning of the UEFA Euro 2025. On one hand, the NWSL star is focused on how to give her best for the Lionesses, but on the other hand, the relentless online hate has taken its toll, disrupting her peace of mind, forcing the England defender to do nothing but take a step back from all social media activity and focus on the upcoming semifinal clash against Italy.

Then again, we all know that won’t be enough. Given the gravity of the situation, the impact may last longer than expected—not just for Carter, but for her teammates as well. So, how does one strike a balance between not giving the trolls any power by continuing preparations as usual and, more importantly, protecting Jess—even if that means potentially not playing her? Well, head coach Sarina Wiegman seems to have found a solution.

Ahead of the match, the Dutch manager was quizzed about the ongoing situation and how she plans to keep her players focused. The 55-year-old responded, “Well, of course, we had conversations, and although it’s a hard situation, Jess is a very strong person, and she wants to move on too, but she also felt that we had to address this. You can’t just let it go. So, she did, we did.”

But it turns out Wiegman doesn’t need to make any crucial decisions anymore, as the entire team has an understanding of not getting bothered by the outside noise and rather focusing on what’s important. “We know there’s the match going on, and we want to perform. We’re ready to perform. She’s ready to perform and to compete. That also says a lot about her and about the team.”

Clearly, the England Women’s National Team isn’t allowing the incident to take over their focus, as they remain firmly set on chasing the prize. As for Jess Carter, her decision to step away from social media appears to be a measured step aimed at avoiding distractions. In her own words, she acknowledged that while she believes “every fan is entitled to their opinion on performance and result… to target someone’s appearance or race” is something she does not find acceptable.

via Reuters Soccer Football – UEFA Women’s Nations League – Group A – Scotland v England – Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain – December 5, 2023 England manager Sarina Wiegman applauds fans as she looks dejected after Team GB failed to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics REUTERS/Carl Recine

Notably, after Carter addressed this situation online, the Lionesses released a statement, stating they condemn any kind of discriminatory behavior. In fact, in a collective response, the squad has decided to no longer take a knee before matches, starting with their semifinal clash against Italy on Tuesday. “It is clear we and football need to find another way to tackle racism. We have agreed as a squad to remain standing before kick-off on Tuesday,” the statement said.

Additionally, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham confirmed in a separate statement that the English Football Association had promptly reached out to UK police upon learning of the abuse. All are currently actively cooperating with authorities to ensure those responsible are held accountable. Simultaneously, there was support from Carter’s fellow teammates as well.

Jess Carter continues to garner full support!

While addressing the issue, Lucy Bronze reflected on the fact that this wasn’t the first time she and her teammates had spoken out against abuse in soccer. She pointed out that as the women’s game grows—with bigger matches and larger audiences—the volume of criticism also increases. The Chelsea defender echoed Jess Carter’s claim that the team welcomes constructive criticism as part of the sport.

However, abuse is something that simply crosses a line. Bronze noted that although men often face racial abuse inside stadiums, female players are more frequently targeted online. “There is a way to make a change. There is a solution. I don’t have the answer, but I’m sure that there is one,” said the 33-year-old, expressing hope for lasting change.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Jess Carter

The veteran defender wasn’t alone, as several other Lionesses players also voiced their support, including defender Lotte Wubben-Moy, who also announced she would be stepping away from social media for the time being. If this doesn’t sound big, know that even FIFA president Gianni Infantino has stepped up to extend his support to Carter.

“We stand with Jess. We stand with every player and every individual who has suffered from racist abuse. No player should be discriminated against in any way; they should be free to be at their very best on the pitch,” said Infantino, adding that FIFA will fully cooperate with authorities and share relevant data to help hold offenders accountable.

Then again, all of that is secondary—what truly matters is how Jess Carter and her fellow England teammates are being protected by Sarina Wiegman, something the Lionesses’ head coach is handling perfectly.