Enzo Maresca Reveals João Pedro’s Major Boost That Helped Chelsea Seal Club World Cup Final Spot

The final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup has been partially decided. Chelsea became the first finalists of the inaugural tournament after the Premier League side secured an easy 0-2 victory over Fluminense in the opening semifinal clash, courtesy of an emphatic brace from new arrival João Pedro. As the Brazilian forward continues to remain the talking point of the night, head coach Enzo Maresca has revealed the secret behind Pedro’s instant success with the Blues.

Having arrived from Brighton in a £55 million ($75 million) deal just after the end of the 2024-25 campaign, the striker didn’t waste any time and quickly laced up his boots for the ongoing global domestic tournament. And little time did the 23-year-old take to settle into a new atmosphere, initially making his debut in the previous quarter-final game vs Palmeiras, coming off the bench in the 55th minute.

Today’s game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, saw Pedro earn a start. And in his hour-long performance, the talented striker netted two crucial goals that were no less than golazos. That only saw Enzo Maresca offer huge praise on the new joinee. “Yeah, very happy for João,” began the Italian tactician in the post-match presser.

“We know that João is a very, very good player against [a] team that defends deep, because he has [the] quality to decide [games] like today,” added the 45-year-old, underlining how the former Seagulls star kept a natural stance during the game, even for a fact that he faced his former boyhood club from where he kicked off his professional journey.

Joao Pedro of Chelsea FC celebrates after scoring the first goal for his team for 1-0 in minute 18 during the match between Fluminense and Chelsea FC, in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, at MetLife Stadium

Given how players had very little time to recuperate from a demanding season, not everyone got the chance, like Pedro did, to have a short break before joining Chelsea for their crucial endeavor—something that apparently proved essential in the case of the Ribeirão Preto native.

Notably, João Pedro’s performance has created quite a buzz among ardent Blues fans, who are crossing their fingers over the fact that their search for a proper striker came to an end after 19 players and a £600m ($815m) transfer fee spent on attacking players since American owner Tod Boehly took over the London club.

Not to mention João Pedro struck not one but two remarkable top bin strikes in the 18th minute and 56th minute, respectively, leaving no chance whatsoever for his former team’s goalie to save, and also making the former Watford star a little bit of emotional as well.

João Pedro sends his apologies to Fluminense after Chelsea masterclass

Though he held up his hands apologetically after both goals he scored against the 2024 UEFA Conference League winners, Pedro didn’t let the opportunity slip after the game to once again show gratitude to his former club. “They [Fluminense] gave everything to me,” began João on an emotional note.

Joao Pedro of Chelsea FC celebrates after scoring the first goal for his team for 1-0 in minute 18 during the match between Fluminense and Chelsea FC, in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, at MetLife Stadium

“They showed me to the world. If I’m here, it’s because they believed in me,” Pedro said. “I’m very grateful, but this is football — I have to be professional. I feel sorry for them, but I have to do my job,” he further extended his apology to Fluminense supporters before expressing his delight over leading his new team to the final.

“Today, I think because I started, I had more time to do my stuff, and I had to score. The team won, the team played well, and that’s important,” concluded the Brazilian international in the postgame remarks on the telecast, thanking Enzo Maresca and Co. for trusting him with the opportunity and fulfilling his dream.

Of course, the job is not done yet for João Pedro. Having guided the Blues to the finals, the forward will now be looking to showcase his talents against the winner of the second semifinal clash between PSG and Real Madrid. Let’s see whether the new boy can keep up his form for that game and win his first professional trophy just a couple of weeks after arriving.