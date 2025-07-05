Every Team That Has Qualified For Club Football Semi Finals

The 2025 FIFA Club Football Semi-Finals will be the biggest spectacle for the soccer world next week. The two semifinal matches are slated to take place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, next Tuesday (July 8) and Wednesday (July 9). With the ultimate Club Football trophy on the line, four teams will surely bring their guns blazing to the field. So, who are the teams that have qualified for next week’s matches?

Teams that have qualified for the Club Football Semifinals

Two teams have already been confirmed for the 2025 FIFA Club Football Semi-Finals so far. Chelsea and Fluminense are the only two teams that have secured their spots for the upcoming matches. Chelsea finished the round-robin part of the game in second place in Group D, whereas Fluminense reflected the same result in Group F. However, while the EPL club from London headed to the knockout stage with 2 wins and 6 points to its name, the Italian Serie A team did so with only 1 win and 5 points in the group stages.

How did these two teams’ respective journeys to the Club Football Semi-Finals look?

Chelsea

On June 16, Chelsea kicked off its FIFA Club World Cup journey by defeating LAFC by 2 goals in Atlanta. Four days later, in Philadelphia, the British powerhouse was handed a hefty 3-1 defeat by Flamengo. However, thankfully, Chelsea bounced back to defeat Espérance de Tunis 3-0 in the same city on June 24.

In the first match of the Round of 16, Enzo Maresca’s boys defeated Benfica, from Portugal, by 4-1 in Charlotte. Then, on the day of the USA’s Independence Day, Chelsea finally subdued Palmeiras 2-1 to punch its ticket to the 2025 Club Football Semi Finals.

Fluminense

The Italian team’s campaign started off with a 0-0 draw against the German giant Borussia Dortmund on June 17 in East Rutherford. Fuminense finally found its footing four days later in the same city where it defeated Ulsan HD 4-2, before wrapping up the round-robin with another 0-0 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa in Miami.

However, Fluminense fared much better once the knockouts kicked off. On June 30, the team defeated the mighty Inter Milan from Italy by 2-0 to send the 3x UEFA Champions League winners packing. Amidst the 4th of July celebrations across the US, the Serie A heavyweights had their own reason to revel in as they took down Al-Hilal by 2-to-1 to confirm their place in the Club Football Semi Finals.

Now, on Tuesday, Chelsea and Fluminense will fight it off amongst themselves in East Rutherford with the FIFA Club Football Finals on the line.

Two more spots are still up for grabs. And there are four contenders to fill those slots. So who are they?

PSG or Bayern Munich

The French and German juggernauts are set to cross paths on Saturday in a bid to reach the Club Football Semi Finals. Fresh off their Champions League triumph, Lionel Messi’s former team is full of momentum and is looking like a solid favorite to win the 2025 FIFA Club Football World Cup. However, before they manage to do that, they have the Bundesliga legends standing in their way to the semi finals first.

Paris finished the round-robin portion at the top of Group B with 6 points (one defeat against Botafogo, while Bayern finished Group C in second place with the same number of points, but double the goal difference of PSG’s in the group stage. Last Sunday, June 29, PSG took down its former captain and Inter Miami by 4-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, defeated Flamengo 4-2 in the Round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals. Just a few more hours before Munich and Paris clash in East Rutherford in hopes of qualifying for the Club Football Semi Finals.

Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund

Whether it’s the prestigious UEFA Champions League or the FIFA Club World Cup, there’s one team that you can never discount. With 15 Champions League triumphs and 5 FIFA CWC trophies, Real Madrid is easily one of the most successful soccer clubs in the world, as well as being one of the most popular ones out there. And true to its storied legacy, the 35x La Liga-winning club started off its FIFA Club Football campaign emphatically.

In the round-robin stage, Real Madrid topped Group H with 7 points and defeated Juventus by 1 goal in the Round of 16. Dortmund also finished the group stage with 7 points in Group F (above Fluminense). In its Round of 16 match against Monterrey on July 1, Dortmund won 2-1 to secure its place in the quarterfinals.

Now, the teams will meet on the field on July 5 to battle it out for a place in the Club Football Semi Finals. Among other things, the one factor that will make this match even more interesting is that siblings Jude and Jobe Bellingham will be playing for Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, respectively.

So, which of these teams do you think will reach the semi finals and on to the finals? Tell us who you will be rooting for at this year’s tournament in a comment!