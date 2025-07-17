Ex-Barcelona Star Under Fire as Lamine Yamal Chosen to Continue Lionel Messi’s Club Legacy

Lamine Yamal has really stepped up as the standout figure for Barcelona’s next generation, bringing along the hopes of fans eager for another great era. At just 18, Yamal is already showing an impressive mix of maturity and style, making waves across Europe with his performances and calmness under pressure. Every time he dazzles with a dribble, makes a sharp assist, or finishes coolly, you can’t help but think of the legends of the past, all while he’s carving out his own unique identity.

The buzz around his rise isn’t just about the goals he scores—it’s also about how he moves, leads, and embodies what Barcelona wants to be again. Barcelona really shows their trust in Yamal in both sporting and symbolic ways. The club just extended his contract until 2031, and it comes with a whopping €1 billion release clause.

This really shows how much they believe in his potential! Yamal isn’t just a rising star; he’s already made a significant impact on the team’s recent achievements, like winning the Copa del Rey and reaching the Champions League semifinals. His coach and teammates have really highlighted his humility and work ethic, which definitely set him up as a leader for the next generation at Camp Nou.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, according to a recent post from B/R Football on X, Lamine Yamal has officially taken on Barcelona’s iconic No. 10 shirt—a number that’s been worn by legends like Ronaldinho, Maradona, and, of course, Lionel Messi.

AD

“Messi paved the way with the number 10, I will make mine. They are three soccer and club legends. Every kid dreams of having something from Messi, Ronaldinho and Maradona… I’ll try to carry on that legacy. First, my dream was to debut for Barca and wear the number 10. Everyone who grows up here dreams of that. I’m grateful to the club,” said the 18-year-old superstar, who has always chanted “Visca Barca” throughout his time here.

But, in the midst of all the celebration, there’s this fun little vibe that’s popped up. Lots of Barcelona fans are jokingly wondering: why did Ansu Fati get the No. 10 jersey in the first place? Fati took over from Messi in 2021, but he faced some tough times with injuries and finding his rhythm. Eventually, he ended up going on loan to AS Monaco.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As the social media post started to pick up steam, some people were really cheering for Yamal’s future, while others couldn’t help but throw in some funny comments.

They celebrated Lamine Yamal while trolling the ex-Barcelona star

Lamine Yamal rocking the no. 10 jersey is just iconic, right? However, many fans just couldn’t overlook the moment Ansu Fati wore this. One comment summed it up perfectly: “‘Iconic’ meanwhile Ansu Fati is up there.” Another comment read, “Who even gave it to Ansu Fati at first.” Fans view Yamal’s rise not just as a lot of pressure, but as a natural succession. One comment really captures this: “Messi passed the torch, and Lamine Yamal is ready to carry the flame. This isn’t pressure,it’s prophecy. Let the new era begin.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Barcelona’s head coach, Hansi Flick, brought a bit of humor to the contract-extension ceremony for Lamine Yamal, playfully reminding the young talent that the main focus should still be on the training pitch. “What did Flick tell me? He told me to go to bed early, that there’s a double session tomorrow,” Yamal said with a smile. “The dressing room congratulated me, and I’m grateful to them because without them I wouldn’t be here.” This really highlighted the coach’s practical management style, even during those big milestone moments.

One fan shared their hopeful thoughts on Yamal, saying, “Lamine Yamal carrying the No. 10 legacy with pride Barça’s future is in great hands.” So, there was this funny comment that said, “Crazy Fati sneak.” The story is pretty straightforward. With Yamal’s rise, it’ll be interesting to see how his time at FC Barcelona shapes up.