Ex-Canada Soccer Coach Reveals Shocking Aftermath Of Controversial Olympic Drone Incident: “Didn’t Feel Safe”

The Paris Olympics were not supposed to go this way for the Canadian WNT. As defending Champions, they were dreaming of historic glory. After all, the standards they had set for themselves were quite high. It was a symbol of the winning mindset that had been thoroughly integrated into the women’s soccer team. And the head coach was responsible for that.

When the drone-spying scandal gripped the Canada team, Bev Priestman didn’t hesitate to take responsibility again. “As the leader of the team on the field, I want to take accountability,” she had said after she was banned by FIFA for a year for her role in the scandal. That was July 27, 2024. A year later, the British coach is ready to start a new chapter, now with a different perspective and outlook. As she looks back, she remembers some of the good moments and some of the bad ones that she had to face because of her ordeal.

The 39-year-old Brit was recently unveiled as the new Wellington Phoenix coach. And on July 30, she did her first media engagement as a Phoenix head coach, which was shared on YouTube. She spoke at length about her new role, although she had to face many questions about the infamous scandal. Most of them she couldn’t answer, and didn’t want to. She made it clear that she wanted to move on from the incident. But when she was asked if it was a family decision to leave Canada and go back to New Zealand, she said, “I didn’t feel safe.”

Continuing, she said, “I think that’s being brutally honest. I think it was very difficult for my family … I have to live with that, I have to weigh that.” When asked later for further clarification, the former Canada coach explained how the “media frenzy” and the negative attention were not conducive, especially when she had her little son. In fact, leaving the country was the best she could do for her family after what had happened.

The spying incident involved a drone flying over the New Zealand women’s team training area while they were in Paris for the Olympics campaign. This led to complaints from the NZ Olympic Association. And this would reveal a huge spying operation in which Bev Priestman played a pivotal role. In ways, she was held responsible not only for the blemish but also for an anticlimactic Olympics campaign. The International Olympic Committee would sanction Canada with a 6-point deduction.

Some still think the new Phoenix coach didn’t bear the full responsibility for her actions. Nonetheless, leaving Canada to go back and dealing with it, Bev Priestman found something precious. “What I will say – in everything there’s opportunity, and I’ve spent some unbelievable time with my little boy. I spent a lot of time on the road, and those moments I won’t get back.” And she added, “I think to be around family and just work on yourself, I think when you’ve been through something like that … I think it’s important to reflect, grow.”

Having served her time, the former Canada coach is back to reset her soccer journey. And she’s as hungry as ever.

Bev Priestman is back in soccer with the same zeal

When talking about the new role, the former England WNT assistant said, “I feel ready. I’ve got that itch. And like I say, it’s like Christmas Day to me today to go back and do what I love.” When the NZ complaints led to the arrest of Canada Soccer’s unaccredited analyst, Priestman would step down as the head coach of the Canada WNT. Initially, her role seemed to be minuscule.

However, investigations from FIFA and an independent review from Canada Soccer revealed the massive extent of her role, and how she spearheaded the spying operation in the women’s soccer team. In her apology, the 39-year-old expressed that this scandal doesn’t “represent the values” of the Canada team that became an Olympic Champion. And also not the values that define her. But she is ultimately responsible for their conduct, and what unraveled.

Forward now to July 30, 2025, the Brit owes the Wellington Phoenix a lot. “I’ll be forever grateful to the club for getting me back into the game,” she said in her first press conference. As for what she brings to the NZ club, Bev Priestman wants to get the best out of the players and give them a special moment. And she can’t wait to challenge herself in such a competitive league.