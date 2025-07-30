Ex-Canada Soccer Coach Set to Return As Punishment for 2024 Olympics Drone Case Ends

It’s funny how life works sometimes. During the 2024 Paris Olympics, New Zealand reported a spying incident just days before kickoff after discovering a drone flying over their training area. As it turned out, the culprit was their upcoming group-stage rival, Canada Soccer. A further investigation led to Bev Priestman, assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joey Lombardi being found guilty and subsequently handed a ban by FIFA. Now, fast forward to today—not only has Priestman’s suspension ended, but she’s also set to return to the soccer world. And guess who she’ll be coaching?

Well, not Canada, obviously, as former San Diego Wave and English coach Casey Stoney took over the reins last year. And while saying it’s New Zealand would sound like an ironic punchline, you’re actually getting warm. Believe it or not, Bev Priestman has joined New Zealand’s women’s domestic side, Wellington Phoenix FC, as their new head coach. The news came after the club initially teased a potential change, before making the official announcement today across all of their communication platforms.

“We’re really pleased to be able to welcome Bev back to football,” Wellington chairman Rob Morrison said in his statement. “We all know she’s had a period of time away from the game, but we understand the circumstances and we’re really comfortable with this appointment. Bev is a world-class coach and a top person, and I have no doubt she will bring her winning mentality to the Wellington Phoenix,” added Morrison.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Having offered a two-year deal to Priestman, Phoenix Chairman also described the appointment as not only a significant step for the club but also for the Ninja A-League (Yes, New Zealand teams compete in the Australian league). It showcases the ambition and investment from APL toward the development of the women’s game in Australasia.

Similar views were also echoed by Australian Professional Leagues (APL) Executive Chairman Stephen Conroy, insisting that a coach of Bev’s caliber only raises the grace of the league. Even though the previous year was a different tale for the 39-year-old, Conroy believes that the former Canada Soccer boss’s “experience and expertise will be a huge boost for the up-and-coming squad at the Phoenix.”

Rob Morrison also underlined the club’s ongoing investment in the women’s academy program, before unveiling how it has also doubled the investment in the women’s first team—a move that has allowed the organization to attract some great international players. This is certainly a plus for Priestman, who’s also thrilled with the move.

Bev Priestman is hoping for “something special” after the Canada Soccer drone incident

After the announcement was made by Wellington Phoenix FC, Bev Priestman also expressed her delight to have joined the Kiwi-based club before vocally sharing her ambitions of achieving great heights. “It’s a fantastic club with big ambitions, world-class facilities, and a phenomenal fan base. I can’t wait to get to work, connect with everyone in the building, and get to know our amazing fans.”

Of course, this isn’t Priestman’s first stint in New Zealand, having previously spent four and a half years with New Zealand Football, where she took the role of the Head of Football Development before departing in June 2013 to join John Herdman at Canada Soccer. For the next five years, aside from serving as assistant to Herdman, she also served as the director of its developmental EXCEL program, while also contributing stints at under-15, under-17, and under-20 women’s sides. In some way, that proved favorable as she contributed to the CanWNT’s bronze medal run in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Priestman returned to her native England in 2018 to take up the U-18 coaching role, while also serving as an assistant for the Lionesses’ main team and contributing towards their 2019 FIFA World Cup semifinal spot. Finally, it was in 2020 that Priestman returned to replace Kenneth Heiner-Moller as CanWNT boss, where she not only led the team to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold but also got nominated for the FIFA Women’s Best Coach in 2021 and 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago June 4, 2024, Toronto, Ontario, Canada: Canada s coach Bev Priestman, seen during the International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft match at BMO Field between Mexico and Canada. The game ended 1-1. Toronto Canada – ZUMAs197 20240604_aaa_s197_425 Copyright: xAngelxMarchinix

“We have a responsibility now to fly the flag for this country and try to do something special,” added the English tactician, thanking all the board members of the club for giving her the opportunity, as she hopes to make the most of it. “There’ll be a hunger and a desire there because we know we want to achieve a first for this club, and to do that is going to take something special,” added Bev.

Notably, the Phoenix ladies finished ninth in their 2024-25 campaign, with a tally of just 24 points. However, with the change, the New Zealand side will surely look to ace the Australian league, something which Priestman will solely focus on. “There are a lot of different factors that go into winning, but first and foremost it’s a given when you put on the shirt that you work hard. I’ll work harder than ever and the Phoenix will work harder than any other team,” added the 39-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bev urged her players to express themselves boldly, hoping they would take risks, always move forward, and excite their supporters to make them stand on their toes. She also aims to get the most out of both the players and coaching staff, hoping to create something special both on and off the pitch.

Be that as it may, it is indeed quite a remarkable development for the Wellington Phoenix. Let’s see what Bev Priestman has to offer for the New Zealand side in the upcoming season.