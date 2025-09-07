brand-logo
Ex-USWNT Legend Trashes USMNT for Shocking Friendlies Disaster Before World Cup: “They Are Scrambling”

ByDiptarko Paul

Sep 6, 2025 | 11:20 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

We’re less than 10 months away from the US hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Safe to say, this is the endgame right now. And despite standing just 279 days away from soccer’s biggest tournament, the USMNT is only adding to the fans’ woes. At the Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, Mauricio Pochettino’s squad fumbled hard against the Korean national team. The national soccer squad has now lost five straight matches under the storied coach, and justifiably, the frustration is sipping forth.

Carli Lloyd, the two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winner, took a dig at the ex-Tottenham manager and the USMNT for looking drab ahead of next year’s big challenge. “They have lost the foundation that the #USMNT and #USWNT have been built on all these years,” the veteran star slammed. “Grit, passion, energy and the fearlessness to go out and compete against anyone. Now they are scrambling to get that mentality back which isn’t an automatic switch,” the 2x Olympic gold medalist went on about how both the men’s and the women’s squads don’t look like the fighters they are known to be.

The story is developing

