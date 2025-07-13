Fabian Ruiz Net Worth, Salary & Contract in 2025: How Much Does the PSG and Spain Midfielder Earn?

“It’s a painful defeat. We were not up to standard today,” said Real Madrid coach Xavi Alonso. The Madrid manager’s painful admission came after Paris Saint-Germain routed the Spanish powerhouse 4-0 in the Club World Cup semifinals. One of the architects of their defeat was PSG’s 29-year-old midfielder Fabián Ruiz. The Spanish soccer star was the one who opened the scoring against his nation’s team in the sixth minute.

His teammate would double their lead in the 9th minute, before Ruiz shut the door with his second goal of the day. As if that wasn’t enough, Gonçalo Ramos added insult to injury by scoring PSG’s 4th goal in the 87th minute. “We’re truly happy to be in another final,” Ruiz told reporters after the match. Now, as the soccer stars prepare to face Chelsea in the final, here’s a closer look at the evolution of the midfielder’s value.

What is Fabián Ruiz’s net worth in 2025?

Born in Los Palacios y Villafranca, Seville, Spain, Ruiz’s mother, Chari Peña, sparked her son’s curiosity for soccer. The midfielder’s mother exposing him to football turned out to be a great decision because Ruiz turned out to be a natural. The result? Real Betis spotted the talented youngster, and he joined other players in their youth outfit at 8 and made his pro debut in 2014.

Since then, Fabián Ruiz has become a veteran of multiple clubs, transferring from Real Betis to Napoli before finding his way to the Paris Saint-Germain roster. During this time, each contract signing, and especially the one with PSG in 2022, has significantly boosted the soccer star’s finances.

Based on Ruiz’s past contracts and wages, Ruiz’s current net worth is somewhere around the $10 to 12 million mark. However, that number may increase as PSG is paying the pro more than any of his previous clubs. Besides that, his frequent stints with the Spanish National Team have only added to the player’s brand and market value. Transfermarkt.com estimates his current market value at €40 million ($46.7 million).

What is Fabián Ruiz’s salary in 2025?

Talking about the Seville native’s salary, Paris Saint-Germain pays the midfielder a weekly base salary of €104,808 and an estimated bonus of €70,000, as per Capology’s latest estimates. That makes his annual base and bonus salaries €5,450,000 and €3,640,000, respectively, for a total annual salary of €9.09 million ($10.6 million). This was a significant jump from his Napoli days.

During his successful five-year stint with Napoli in Serie A from 2018 till signing with PSG in 2022, Fabián Ruiz earned a little more than half of what he earns now annually. Capology esitamtes that Ruiz earned somewhere between €3.2 million to 2.9 million before signing his current contract with the the French club. So many more years does he have left with them?

What’s the PSG star’s contract in 2025?

Fabián Ruiz signed a five-year contract with the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup finalists on August 30, 2022. The Paris-based team became interested in the midfielder after he scored 22 goals and 15 assists in 166 games across four seasons in the Serie A. What’s more? The Spaniard also won the Italian Cup in 2020. While the PSG didn’t officially disclose the exact amount, they reportedly paid €21.5 million for the transfer.

“I am delighted to join Paris Saint-Germain. It is great for me to start this new stage of my career in this country,” Fabián Ruiz said about joining PSG, as per the New York Times. “I am proud to be joining one of the best clubs in Europe with the best players in the world. It’s a really exciting challenge,” he added. And three years down the line, he has certainly helped PSG become one of the top clubs in not just Europe but the world.

That being said, the soccer star’s current contract with PSG will expire on Jun 30, 2027. While they haven’t confirmed it yet, PSG Inside Actus on X claimed that Ruiz is set to extend his contract with the Paris club until 2029. Naturally, whether it’s an extension or another transfer, the midfielder will most likely get another serious hike. However, only time will tell what actually happens.