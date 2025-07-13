FIFA Club World Cup Crowd Disrespects President Donald Trump Minutes Before Big Final

Expect the unexpected is the theme for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final. European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are finally squaring off to compete for the prestigious trophy at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey. As anticipated, a full house crowd turned up for the crucial event, with many revered names also being in the stands. Among the guests on the list is none other than the honorable President of the United States of America, Mr. Donald Trump.

However, just when one would expect the American crowd to make a grand welcome for their nation’s first man, the Republican party leader somehow ended up facing an unfortunate disrespect. For context, the event transpired just moments before the kick-off. After an enthralling countdown for the final and some promising live performances, it was time for the national anthem.

Now, as the entire MetLife Stadium echoed The Star-Spangled Banner, cameras panned to showcase both players and supporters in the stands honoring the host nation’s song. Somehow, the Jumbotron went to President Trump, who was standing and saluting next to FIFA president Gianni Infantino. But that ended up seeing many starting booing towards the POTUS, forcing the screen to quickly move elsewhere.

(This is a developing story…)