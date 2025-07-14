FIFA Club World Cup Final 2025: How Many Fans Attended Chelsea vs PSG at MetLife Stadium?

The 2025 Club World Cup final ended with Chelsea crushing PSG 3-0, thanks to two goals from Cole Palmer and one from J. Pedro. Both teams displayed amazing grit, but the Blues were on a different level today. Fans were already fired up long before kickoff, and the stadium’s energy was absolutely off the charts. But do you know how many people showed up at MetLife Stadium to witness it all? The number might surprise you.

What is the stadium capacity for the Club World Cup final?

The Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain clash took place at the iconic MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just outside New York City. The stadium has a seating capacity of 82,500 fans.

How many fans attended the Chelsea vs PSG final at MetLife Stadium?

Excitement surrounding the event was at an all-time high. Fans were scrambling for tickets ahead of what promised to be one of the most attended soccer matches ever held on U.S. soil. Expectations for a full house had been gaining momentum, though organizers remained silent on the official crowd numbers.

There was mounting intrigue about the size of the audience expected to flood the stadium. As the stadium could hold up to 82,500 spectators, certain areas were expected to be cordoned off for preparations for the halftime show. As a result, the game ended in Chelsea winning the Club World Cup final in front of 81,118 fans at the MetLife Stadium.

What was the most attended FIFA Club World Cup final in history?

To date, the largest crowd ever witnessed at a Club World Cup final dates back to January 14, 2000. It was one of the most historic days in the game of soccer when the iconic Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro hosted a showdown between Corinthians and Vasco da Gama. That memorable occasion drew nearly 73,000 fans, a record-setting turnout that has yet to be surpassed in the history of the competition. This number took off to a new level as MetLife is a huge stadium, which is often used for NFL games and big concerts.

It was the inaugural edition of the Club World Cup, and Corinthians emerged victorious in a dramatic penalty shootout. Neither team managed to score during regular or extra time. But when it came down to penalties, Vasco da Gama’s captain, Edmundo, missed a crucial spot-kick. That miss-handled Corinthians the historic first title, exactly 25 years ago. Since its first ever year, the tournament’s legacy of thrilling encounters has never failed to amaze football fans around the world.