FIFA President Reveals $2 Billion Club World Cup Profits Amidst Tournament’s Attendance Concerns

It’s interesting how time flies, as we’re already at the final stage of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. To sum up the entire tournament, it has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, with plenty of ups and downs. While all 32 teams certainly didn’t disappoint on the pitch when it came to goals galore, one couldn’t help but feel that something was off in terms of popularity—or in other words, attendance—at this USA-hosted tournament. Yet, as surprising as it may sound, FIFA President Gianni Infantino seems to have quite a different story to tell.

How does a whopping $2 billion profit sound? Yes, you heard that right. But how is it even possible in the first place, when the majority of the Club World Cup games failed to draw even 30% of the crowd in some fixtures? Not to mention, some matches didn’t even surpass the current NWSL average attendance of over 11,000 fans per game.

But it is what it is, according to the apex authority of soccer, who admit there is no such word called ‘failed’ in the tournament’s dictionary. “We’ve generated revenue of more than $2bn. That’s $31m per game. No other club tournament comes close,” proudly remarked president Gianni Infantino on the CWC’s success, as compiled by Eurofoot on X.

(This is a developing story…)