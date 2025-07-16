brand-logo
FIFA 2026 Men’s World Cup Unveils $8,275 Hospitality Packages As Luxury Plans Take Shape

ByAbhishek Mishra

Jul 15, 2025 | 9:46 PM EDT

feature-image

via Reuters

feature-image

via Reuters

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup turned out to be quite a success. Beyond the 32 clubs showcasing their prowess on a global stage, the host nation, the United States, also did an impressive job managing this prestigious tournament. However, an even bigger challenge awaits the States: the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup. With the countdown now less than a year away, FIFA has begun unveiling some enticing and lavish hospitality packages for fans.

“Money makes the world go round,” they say, and from the looks of it, FIFA seems to have taken this quite seriously. The math is simple. The pricier the membership, the higher your chances of securing a ticket. According to FIFA, its ticketing program—historically run as a global lottery—is set to roll out this fall.

Fans can now immerse themselves in the ultimate football experience with comprehensive hospitality packages that include top-tier tickets, gourmet food and drinks, and more. These offerings are available across all three host countries, with options even for single matches.

(This is a developing story…)

Is FIFA's lavish hospitality a game-changer or just another cash grab for the 2026 World Cup?

