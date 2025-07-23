15,000 Fans Help New NWSL Denver Expansion Team With Crucial Club Decision

The 2025 NWSL season hasn’t even kicked off yet, but the excitement is already palpable. Why, you ask? Because next year will see the addition of two new expansion teams—one of them based in Denver. As the 16th club continues to put the finishing touches on its foundation and shape its identity, yet another crucial decision has just been made—with the help of over 15,000 fans.

And by decision, we mean a new name. Yes, finally, the upcoming Colorado-based club has officially announced its new name as “Denver Summit FC.” The name wasn’t agreed upon by the board members of the team, but rather by conducting a fan vote. Drawing over 15,000 submissions and suggestions, “Summit” secured the most first-place votes, making it the clear winner in the “Name The Club” campaign.

Rest, as the word suggests, Denver’s new crest features a mountain, behind which rises a sun with red skies in the background—a symbol that perfectly captures the essence of Colorado. Starting with the red hues in the sky, they reflect the state’s stunning sunsets and the iconic red rock formations carved out of layered sandstone.

Then comes the sun, symbolizing the energy, optimism, and the famously bright skies that locals proudly claim shine for 300 days a year. After that, at the heart of the design are the mountains themselves—a defining part of life in Colorado, anchoring both the landscape and the club’s identity.

The central peak is angled at 26 degrees, a subtle nod to the club’s debut in 2026. The green and white color palette takes inspiration from the state’s classic license plates, while the custom typeface taps into the pioneering spirit of the region—modeled after fonts used during the American West’s era of expansion.