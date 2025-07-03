Frustrated Coach Casey Stoney Gets Brutally Honest Post USWNT’s 3–0 Canada Stunner: “Talk Is Cheap”

It was a picture-perfect international break for the US Women’s National Team. After a couple of 4-0 victories over the Republic of Ireland, the American ladies secured yet another emphatic 3-0 victory over Canada to conclude their June/July window. While the home side continues the hooting with celebrations, the other side of the locker room is filled with utter disappointment, leaving head coach Casey Stoney with no choice but to call out her CanWNT players!

The former San Diego Wave boss who took the job earlier this year expressed her huge frustration over the shocking defeat, even calling it “inexcusable,” and a “reality check,” said multiple times that players need to get club minutes or they won’t play. “Talk is cheap,” she said about wanting to win the World Cup.

“It was inexcusable. We were two yards short on almost every ball. There were too many forced errors, and a lack of commitment and desire, which is not this team. I look at myself first and what we did on prep,” said Stoney in the post-game presser, as compiled by journalist Jillian Carroll Letrinko on X.

“We were not fit enough to sustain anything tonight. Too many forced errors, touches were poor on the ball. I will go away and reflect on the game plan, the selection, the prep, and the players will need to reflect on their performance.”

