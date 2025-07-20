Gotham FC’s Ann-Katrin Berger Reveals True Feelings After Viral Game-Winning Save at Euros: “I Wasn’t Happy”

St. Jakob Park witnessed something truly miraculous this weekend. The quaint city of Basel, Switzerland, was the host for the Germany vs France match in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Women’s Euros, and it did not disappoint. However, it was the German goalie, Ann-Katrin Berger, who was the star of the show on Saturday night.

Berger pulled off the performance of a lifetime last night, as Germany, reeling from a red card received at the 13th minute of the game, came back from behind and ran away with the match that dragged all the way to the penalty shootouts. But the penalties wouldn’t have arrived unless Ann-Katrin’s enigmatic save in the extra time after the first 90 minutes concluded with the two teams one goal apiece. But being the incredible athlete she is, the Gotham FC goalie wasn’t pleased that her team couldn’t wrap things up earlier.

In an article by The Athletic from July 20 (local time), Ann-Katrin Berger’s frustrations despite the win were shared. Despite making the miraculous effort to divert Janina Minge’s rogue header in the 105th minute, AND THEN saving two shots in the penalty shootouts, Berger wasn’t pleased. “I wasn’t happy that we had to go to a penalty shootout because I would’ve liked to have it done in 90 minutes,” said the ex-Chelsea star in the post-match presser.

However, despite her frowns, Berger couldn’t deny the fact that the German team had to lift extra weight to keep the French at bay on Saturday. “I did my part in the game because the team in the 120 minutes worked incredibly hard. All the credit should go to the team and not me. Maybe it’s the decisive moment, but everyone here should talk about the performance of the team because that was amazing,” she told reporters.

via Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 15: Ann-Katrin Berger of Chelsea looks on during the Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final match between Chelsea Women and Manchester City Wome at Wembley Stadium on May 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Well, truth be told, her annoyance did have some legit ground. Soon after the match kicked off, Germany’s Kathrin Hendrich was sent off for pulling Griedge Mbock’s hair in the penalty box. France was awarded a penalty kick, and Grace Geyoro didn’t fail to take advantage. Despite Berger getting a strong hand on the ball, Geyoro’s spot kick put France in front. Thankfully, just 12 minutes later, Sjoeke Nuesken caught a drowsy French defensive line off guard and leveled the match emphatically.

The regular time ended 1-1. So did the extra half an hour as both teams failed to find the net to claim victory. In the penalty shootout, Berger’s superior skills came through once again as she denied Amel Majri and Alice Sombath, to give Germany a 6-5 win. A massive triumph, and skipper Minge was justifiably elated.

“For large parts of the game, you wouldn’t notice we were one (player) less. I am incredibly proud,” the German captain said after the match. Surely, the Gotham FC soccer star’s scintillating performance only added to Minge’s happiness. However, it’s not like Ann-Katrin is any stranger to winning despite having the odds stacked against her.

Ann-Katrin Berger is the epitome of a winner

Life has thrown a lot of challenges Berger’s way. Even away from the soccer pitch, she has had to deal with a lot. In 2017, Ann-Katrin was diagnosed with cancer. But instead of letting the ordeal bog her down, the star took it just another hurdle for her to jump over. And she did. But the cancer also proved to be a formidable foe and reared its head once again. In 2022, Berger beat the symptoms for a second time.

via Imago Credit – Instagram/Ann-Katrin Berger

To commemorate her arduous journey, Berger got herself inked. “All we have is now,” reads the inscription that covers her cancer scars. Her struggles paid off, in more than a stellar way. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ann, alongside her German teammates, won the bronze medal after finishing third at the biggest sporting event in the world.

And now, it was again all Ann-Katrin Berger. Thanks to her decisive performance, Germany is through to the semifinals, where they will take on the reigning world champs, Spain, on Wednesday. Do you think Berger will again be able to hold the fort as she did on Saturday? Share your score predictions with us for the upcoming match below!