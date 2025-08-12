How Much Does Cristiano Ronaldo’s Engagement Ring Cost? Georgina Rodríguez’s Diamond Stuns Fans in Latest Announcement

Guess it had to take nine years of passionate love and five kids to finally see Cristiano Ronaldo start thinking about his future. We hope you haven’t been living under a rock, because the Portuguese superstar has finally popped the question to his long-time partner, Georgina Rodríguez. The announcement instantly lit up the internet, with fans and media alike celebrating this long-awaited milestone in the couple’s journey.

This was the news everyone had been waiting for, and it has finally arrived. Nine years after a chance encounter that changed their lives forever, Ronaldo and Georgina revealed their engagement to the world. Georgina, who has been a constant presence in the footballer’s life through career highs and personal milestones, took to Instagram to share the joyful moment. “Yes, I do, in this life and in all my lives,” she wrote alongside a photo showcasing the breathtaking ring. The heartfelt post drew a flood of congratulations and love from family, friends, and millions of fans around the globe.

How Much Did the Ring Set Back Cristiano Ronaldo?

While the proposal itself was priceless, the ring certainly came with a hefty price tag. Jewellers estimate the oval-cut diamond to be between 25 and 30 carats, flanked by two smaller stones of around 1 carat each. Experts value the piece between USD $2 million and $5 million, with many pointing out that the main diamond is of ‘flawless’ quality. This makes it not only one of the most luxurious engagement rings in the sports world but also one of the most extravagant in celebrity history.

AD

(This is a developing story…)