How Much Money Has Chelsea Made From the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, the 2025 Club World Cup being held in the USA has been the perfect test drive to bring teams from all over the world who are competing with a singular motivation – to become the Champion and pocket a truckload of cash. That’s exactly what Chelsea F.C. has been doing, marching on in the tournament and being the only English club to reach the semifinals. And they will be handsomely rewarded for that.

For the ones wondering why Chelsea qualified for the brand-new version of the FIFA Club World Cup, and not others like Liverpool or Arsenal, the selection was based on UEFA’s coefficient for the last couple of years. And Chelsea, being a Champions League winner in 2021 and clinching the 2025 UEFA Europa Conference League, meant they joined Manchester City as the 2 English clubs in the competition.

Some may argue it’s another competition and more competitive matches that become a strain on the players’ physical and mental well-being. But for the Blues, the 2025 Club World Cup (CWC) has to be a blessing in disguise. With the volume of transactions they have been undertaking since Tedd Boehly became the owner, the club needed all the money they could get their hands on to stay within PSR limits and Financial Fair Play regulations. And CWC has helped them earn a substantial amount of money in a short period. How much? Well, let’s find out in detail!

How much money has Chelsea earned so far from the Club World Cup 2025?

Chelsea are set to play Fluminense in the semi-finals of the CWC on July 7. And already, the Premier League club has earned between $61-82 million. Staggering, isn’t it? The money on offer for the CWC shows FIFA really went all out to help the clubs financially. For each win in the group stage, clubs were given $2 million. For a draw, the sum was $1 million. Chelsea got 2 wins and lost the match against Flamengo.

Pedro Neto right winger of Chelsea and Portugal celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 match between SL Benfica and Chelsea FC at Bank of America Stadium on June 28, 2025 in Charlotte, United States.

That makes it almost $46 million earned after a fabulous run in the United States, and they are still going strong. But their total CWC prize purse so far stands at approximately in the range of $58-78 million. That’s because FIFA had earmarked $12.81-$38.19m per European club for just participating in the CWC. Even before a minute had been played, Chelsea had earned around $34 million from their summer competition. The sum was decided by their European ranking based on sporting and commercial criteria.

Stage-by-Stage Chelsea’s earnings

Here is a view of Chelsea’s earnings in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup competition in a pointer form –

Participation: $33M

Group stage wins: $4M

Round of 16 win: $7.5M

Quarterfinal win: $13.125M

Semifinal participation: $21.0m

Total so far: ~$(58-78) M

Before the semi-final round, Chelsea are in 3rd place amongst European clubs in earnings behind Spanish Giant Real Madrid and the 2025 Champions League winner PSG.

How much prize money will teams earn at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

Rest assured, the 32 clubs that participated are going home very rich and happy. The performance fee in the tournament is uniform for all. It’s just the participation prize money that differs from team to team and between continents, which has been decided based on commercial and sporting criteria. As such, the European clubs are slated to take the most out of the share – $12.81-38.19 million. Then came the South American clubs, which took $15.21 million per club.

The North, Central, and Caribbean teams get $9.55 million per club, the same as Asian and African clubs. Lastly, clubs from Oceania were given $3.58 million per club. Manchester City got the highest participation money of about $38 million. But with Real Madrid having earned $87 million so far, they can make in excess of $100 million if they win their semi-final match against PSG. The 2 teams that make it to the Final get $30 million each. And the winner will add another $10 million to their total purse.

How much more can Chelsea make?

Chelsea will be trying to maximize their earnings from the CWC to offset the spending on Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, and Estevao Willian, who incidentally scored against them in the CWC QF. And they have more spending to do, with defensive reinforcements still a priority. So, they will try to win against Fluminense, which earns them $30 million. And if they go all the way, there is a chance Chelsea’s total CWC earnings hit $125M.

If you are in the Chelsea camp, you are loving the Club World Cup right now, aren’t you?