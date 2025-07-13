How Much Will the Club World Cup 2025 Winner Between Chelsea and PSG Earn? Prize Money, Payout & Route to the Final

The excitement for the Club World Cup has already skyrocketed ever since fans got a clear picture of the two fierce competitors vying for the title, Chelsea and PSG. It’s a clash of giants, and while supporters are eager to see their favorite team lift the trophy, they’re equally curious about the financial rewards at stake. After all, winning isn’t just about glory, but it’s also about the massive prize money. So, let’s take a deep dive into how much the Club World Cup winner will take home.

What is the prize money for the Club World Cup 2025?

The 2025 Club World Cup tournament has the largest prize money pool in the history of soccer. It has a $1 billion prize pool. This new edition of the tournament features a reward system where you earn rewards for every knockout win, with the tournament winner receiving the largest share of the prize money. FIFA divides the $1 billion into two pillars: a Participation Pillar of $525 million and a Sporting Performance Pillar of $475 million.

via Imago Philadelphia, USA, 4th July 2025. Malo Gusto of Chelsea FC celebrates his sides second goal during the SE Palmeiras vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup match at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

It takes into account both their sporting achievements and global commercial appeal. Unsurprisingly, under the Participation Pillar, UEFA clubs receive between $12.81 million and $38.19 million each. This financial boost could reshape the dynamics of club football on the world stage. CONMEBOL clubs each receive exactly $15.21 million under the Participation Pillar. The remaining amount for the Sporting Performance Pillar consists of $475 million in stage‑by‑stage bonuses: $2 M per group‑stage win ($1 M per draw), $7.5 M (Ro16), $13.125 M (QF), $21 M (SF), $30 M (runner‑up), $40 M (champion).

How much will Chelsea or PSG earn for winning the final?

The team that lifts the trophy receives a $40 million champion bonus, bringing their maximum possible tournament haul (participation + performance) to up to $125 million, whereas the runner-up bonus is $30 million for a total ceiling of $90 million.

Chelsea opened with a 3–0 win over LAFC (earning $2 M) and followed up with a 2–1 victory against Espérance Tunis (+$2 M), before a 1–2 loss to Flamengo (no payout) in the group stage, for a $4 M total. In the Round of 16, their 2–0 win over Benfica brought in $7.5 M; the 1–0 quarter‑final victory against Palmeiras added $13.125 M; and the 2–0 semi‑final triumph over Fluminense contributed $21 M. Finally, lifting the trophy awards the $40 M champion bonus—bringing Chelsea’s Sporting Performance earnings to $85.625 M. When combined with their UEFA Participation Pillar share (between $12.81 M and $38.19 M), Chelsea’s total tournament haul can reach up to $125 million (capped by FIFA).

PSG’s group stage began with a 3–1 win over Monterrey (+$2 M) and a 2–0 success against Atlético Madrid (+$2 M), before a 1–2 defeat by Botafogo (no payout), for a $4 M group‑stage sum. They then defeated Inter Miami 3–2 in the Round of 16 (+$7.5 M), knocked out Bayern Munich 1–0 in the quarter‑final (+$13.125 M), and routed Real Madrid 4–0 in the semi‑final (+$21 M). Securing the title adds the $40 M champion bonus, totaling $85.625 M in Sporting Performance payouts. Adding their UEFA Participation share (between $12.81 M and $38.19 M) brings PSG’s maximum possible winnings to $125 million.

The 2025 Club World Cup final will be played on 13 July 2025 at 15:00 ET / 19:00 UTC / 00:30 IST (14 July) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (capacity ~82 500).

This is a developing story…