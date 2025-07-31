Inter Miami Insider Reveals Lionel Messi’s MLS Contract Situation

The future of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami has been somewhat up for debate for a while. Since his arrival in the summer of 2023, it has been quite a ride for the Argentinian superstar over the past two years. However, this past week, certain developments have only fueled concerns about his time with the Herons, with many speculating about a potential exit.

Not to mention, Messi’s contract is set to expire at the end of this year, in December. So, with only a few months remaining and the David Beckham-led consortium yet to offer their star player a new deal, it’s bound to raise some eyebrows. Then again, Felipe Cardenas, senior writer for The Athletic, has shared an update that may give many fans a much-needed sigh of relief.

Speaking on the latest instalment of the CBS Sports Golazo America’s Morning Footy show, Cardenas said, “He still hasn’t signed. The latest reports are that it is obviously trending in the right direction. When I spoke to Leo Messi’s camp a couple of weeks ago, it was very positive, but nothing definitive.”

via Imago FL: Inter Miami CF v New York City FC

The journalist insisted that even though there had been certain doubts raised surrounding his future, things have changed, especially after Messi’s Argentinian teammate and close friend Rodrigo De Paul joined the Florida-based club last week. His close circle at Fort Lauderdale continues to grow, with ex-Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets already there.

Hence, Cardenas insisted that having De Paul in the mix surely gives the 2022 World Cup winner another reason to stay put in Miami. Then again, the Inter Miami insider didn’t have any intrinsic details regarding the length of the contract. “We don’t know how long? Is it another year? Is it two years?” he continued

“Is it potentially through 2028? I think they’re going to announce it. When they do, it’ll say a multi-year contract. And we’ll have to see where that option year is. But right now, it looks like this is going to happen,” added Felipe, while also admitting that Miami would even love to see Lionel Messi grace their new stadium.

Notably, one of the biggest talking points that led many to believe that Messi was done with the MLS was over the recent All-Star game drama. For those unaware, the 37-year-old, alongside his teammate Jordi Alba, earned a one-match suspension for missing the MLS All-Star match against the Liga MX All-Stars.

This punishment came because of the MLS rulebook, which states that any player who skips the All-Star event without a legitimate medical excuse will certainly have to face this consequence. But before Miami’s Sunday draw over Cincinnati, things became clear that Messi and Co. have indeed moved on from this saga, with Javier Mascherano admitting, “The team is doing very well even without them, and we don’t have any resentment. We’ve moved past that.”

Felipe Cardenas echoed this sentiment, insisting Miami and Messi have indeed moved past this matter, as the insider rather questioned the MLS team about their ambitions they hold to achieve with or without the absence of their star skipper. Then again, are we really sure whether La Pulga is happy, even though certain rumors made the rounds?

Lionel Messi is ‘upset’ as the long-term picture may potentially suffer!

Earlier, Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas touched upon the suspension matter and whether it had affected Lionel Messi in any way. Surprisingly, he responded, “He’s very upset, extremely upset, as expected. I’m hopeful it doesn’t have an impact long-term. Will it have an impact initially, in the players’ perception of how the league rules work? Absolutely no doubt.”

Mas mentioned that not just Messi but even Alba was confused about how skipping an exhibition game could result in a suspension. The Herons’ owner himself termed the rule as “frankly draconian.” Then again, we had MLS commissioner Don Garber acknowledge that the suspension of the former FC Barcelona was, nevertheless, a tough call, it still had to be made.

via Imago Football: Club World Cup

Yet, the past few days have only made Lionel Messi’s future at Miami under question further, not just for the sake of Inter Miami or MLS, but even for America as a whole. Perhaps a quick announcement of the deal will surely help bury this matter to the ground!